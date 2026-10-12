Rahul Says INDIA Bloc To File Petition In SC, Urges Citizens To Join Fight Over SIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, said that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has advised the INDIA bloc leaders to approach the Supreme Court through a petition over the controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while responding to the INDIA bloc's request for a meeting.

Gandhi announced that Opposition leaders would march towards the Apex court to initiate the legal process and appealed to citizens to join their campaign in support of the Constitution and democracy.

The announcement comes as the Congress-led INDIA bloc planned to march towards the Supreme Court to protest against the Election Commission and demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

The Opposition leaders had earlier sought an appointment with CJI Surya Kant to raise their concerns regarding the revision of electoral rolls. However, the CJI declined their request and advised them to bring the matter before the court through a formal petition, in accordance with established legal procedures.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, "The Congress president and I wrote to the CJI expressing our grave concern about the murder of Indian democracy and electoral fairness. The Honourable CJI has responded and instructed us to file a petition. There seems to be some confusion that perhaps the government does not understand. It has been said that the CJI would not meet opposition leaders. That is not relevant. The Honourable CJI has responded and instructed us to file a petition, asking us to bring our concerns before the Supreme Court and begin the legal process."

He added that INDIA bloc leaders would jointly approach the Supreme Court to submit the petition and begin proceedings over the issues raised by the Opposition.

"Today, INDIA bloc leaders and I will go to the Supreme Court and file this petition together. Look, whatever the government stands for, I want to tell you that crores of young people want to save democracy and the Constitution, and consider the Constitution their religion. This is the voice of Hindustan, and we consider the voice of all the people our religion. This voice is under attack," he said.

The Congress leader asserted that the Opposition's campaign would continue beyond the proposed march, describing it as a sustained effort to challenge what he alleged were attacks on the democratic institutions.

"This resistance is not a one-day thing; it will continue... Even police have many questions... Even the police are questioning why they are protecting a thief like Gyanesh Kumar... No matter how many days, months or years it takes, we will continue this resistance," the LoP added.

Gandhi also made a claim regarding officials in the Central government, alleging that several government employees were sharing information with the Opposition.

"Modi ji, let me tell you that 200 officials in your government are in touch with us and providing us with information. Officials within the ED, CBI and Foreign Ministry are all sharing information with us. Do whatever you want; the truth is on our side," Gandhi said.

"Until the Constitution is upheld, the Election Commissioner is removed, the election system is revamped, and justice is delivered to India, the youth of this country will not stop. Do whatever you want. Five criminals will face justice. Five criminals have attacked the idea of India. They have attacked the soul of India. We will not back down, and we will not stop. It does not matter how long it takes," he added.

Gandhi also appealed to citizens across political affiliations to participate in the Opposition's planned demonstration, saying that the campaign was not restricted to members or supporters of any particular party.

"India is marching. Join us today at 1:30 p.m. at CP, Barakhamba Junction. Anyone who wants to protect the Constitution is welcome. Whoever you are, whichever party you belong to, even if you support the BJP but believe that the Constitution is under attack, you should join us. Whether you are a woman or a man, rich or poor, from any caste, or a journalist, please come and protect the Constitution, because deep down, you all know what is happening. The truth will gradually come out," Gandhi said.

Emphasising that the protest was about constitutional values rather than individual political leaders, Gandhi said the central objective was to defend citizens' rights, freedom of expression and the future of the country.

"This is not about Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi. We are not important here. What matters is India, the Constitution, the people of India, their right to expression and the future of the country... Join this fight," the Lok Sabha LoP said.

He also urged people who could not physically attend the march to demonstrate their support when INDIA bloc leaders approach the Supreme Court at 3 p.m. Gandhi suggested that citizens could express their solidarity in different ways, including through videos and other public messages, to convey their opposition to what he described as attacks on the Constitution.

"Show that you stand with the Constitution of India and the Indian flag. Do it in whatever way you choose -- by standing, sitting, making a video or any other means. Express yourself and tell the country that you oppose what is happening. The Constitution is our religion, and we will not allow this to happen," he added.