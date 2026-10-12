'Undemocratic': Lawyers Criticise Pakistan Govt's Imposition Of Emergency In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Oct 12 (IANS) The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) and Karachi Bar Association (KBA) have criticised the Pakistani government's decision to impose emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, terming it "undemocratic" and declaring that the legal fraternity will observe a 'black day' in solidarity with the people.

The SCHBA called on authorities to respect fundamental rights of the people and take measures to restore democracy, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

The KBA said that lawyers will not perform official work on Monday and called a general body to discuss the imposition of an emergency and governor's rule. The association urged all parties to respect the mandate of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and not take any action that could result in political instability or undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Gohar Ali Khan condemned the imposition of emergency and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing federal government's decision "political mistake and undemocratic."

"We strongly condemn the imposition of emergency in the province in the strongest terms and completely reject this action. This is an extremely alarming and grave political mistake and an undemocratic measure- the people will never accept such actions against their rights," Khan posted on X.

He said that the mandate of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is their constitutional and legal right and peace cannot be established "by ignoring this mandate, weakening provincial autonomy, and creating conflict between the federation and the province."

Gohar Ali Khan emphasised that there is no disagreement on eliminating terrorism; however, the fight against terrorism cannot be used as justification to suppress the voice of the people, achieve political objectives and restrict the constitutional authority of the province.

"The federation cannot be strengthened by weakening the provinces. The solution to problems lies not in force, confrontation, and extraordinary measures, but in political wisdom, supremacy of the constitution, and meaningful negotiations and practical steps. We will raise a strong voice on every constitutional, legal, and democratic forum for the protection of the people's mandate, provincial autonomy, and constitutional and democratic rights," Gohar Ali Khan wrote on X.

"Strong provinces are the foundation of a strong federation, and the rule of the constitution is the guarantee of a strong Pakistan. There is still time; this decision can be withdrawn in a few days. Let the federation set aside its ego, understand the ground realities, acknowledge legitimate demands, respect the sentiments and emotions of the people, and save the country from further political and economic damage and from pushing back the democratic process. Revisiting political decisions is not a sign of weakness but of wisdom in the national interest- otherwise, great damage will be done," he added.

The statement of lawyers and PTI chairman comes after the federal government on Sunday imposed a state of emergency in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and placed the province under governor's rule after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari approved the recommendations presented by the cabinet, Dawn reported.

The emergency proclamation includes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's districts of Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Mar­wat, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan. The government also approved the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel and assets in aid of civil power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.