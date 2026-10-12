Sure Real Pictures & Approach Entertainment Shoot Global Thriller Film Liberation in Delhi
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Mumbai/New Delhi: Sure Real Pictures and Approach Entertainment are shooting their upcoming global thriller film Liberation across Delhi and the National Capital Region. The English-language feature is being extensively filmed at a range of visually striking locations, including premium five-star hotels, contemporary architectural spaces and distinctive urban settings that reflect the scale, atmosphere and international character of the story.
Written and directed by Ankit Kadam, produced by Kanishk Kadam and Sure Real Pictures, and co-produced by Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment, Liberation stars Saatvik Bhatia as James and Mahika Sharma as Dorothy. Conceived for audiences in India and worldwide, the film combines the tension of a thriller with an emotionally driven story of rebellion, survival, identity, self-discovery and redemption.
The Delhi-NCR schedule has been planned to give Liberation a sophisticated and contemporary visual language. The production is using the capital’s contrasting environments—from luxurious hotel interiors and modern commercial districts to atmospheric urban spaces—to create a cinematic world capable of connecting with viewers across countries and cultures.
Delhi is not being treated merely as a backdrop in the film. Its combination of power, elegance, ambition, tradition, modernity and constant movement adds depth to the narrative. The city’s striking contrasts closely mirror the inner conflicts of the characters, who find themselves caught between personal choices, external pressures and their search for freedom.
Several important sequences are being filmed inside premium hospitality properties and other carefully selected locations across Delhi-NCR. These settings will help establish the polished international environment of the story while supporting its suspenseful and psychological elements. The production aims to present Delhi through a distinctive cinematic lens that goes beyond familiar representations of the capital.
At the centre of Liberation is James, a troubled young man drawn into a dangerous conspiracy involving a plan to assassinate a singer. As he moves deeper into a world shaped by manipulation, violence and hidden motives, his encounter with Dorothy, a resilient and street-smart woman fighting her own battle for survival, begins to transform the course of his life.
What initially unfolds as a tense assassination thriller gradually becomes a deeper examination of personal responsibility, emotional conflict and the possibility of redemption. Through James and Dorothy, the film explores what liberation means for people who feel trapped by their circumstances, choices and past experiences.
Kanishk Kadam, producer and founder of Sure Real Pictures, said, “Liberation has been conceived as a global thriller with an Indian creative perspective. Delhi-NCR gives us an exceptional range of locations that can appear sophisticated, intense, mysterious and international. From premium five-star properties to contemporary urban environments, each location has been selected to strengthen the film’s narrative and visual identity.”
Ankit Kadam, writer and director of Liberation, said, “Delhi has multiple cinematic identities. It can communicate power and luxury in one frame, while expressing isolation, unpredictability and emotional tension in another. These contrasting qualities make the city an ideal setting for the world of Liberation.”
Sonu Tyagi, co-producer and founder of Approach Entertainment, said, “Liberation is a contemporary thriller that combines suspense and entertainment with a meaningful exploration of identity, struggle and redemption. The extensive Delhi-NCR schedule is helping us create a visually strong film with the scale and atmosphere required to engage audiences worldwide.”
Saatvik Bhatia, who plays James, portrays a young man caught between external manipulation and an increasingly intense internal struggle. His involvement in a dangerous plan forces him to confront his beliefs, actions, relationships and understanding of freedom. His journey from anger and confusion towards self-confrontation and possible redemption forms the central dramatic arc of the film.
Mahika Sharma plays Dorothy, a resilient woman whose life intersects with James at a critical moment. Dorothy is not simply a supporting presence in his journey; she has her own experiences, instincts and struggle for survival. Her strength, vulnerability and emotional depth make her central to the development of the narrative.
A versatile performer with experience across films, OTT, theatre, classical dance and music, Mahika has appeared in projects including Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, We Need to Talk, Swaraj, Farrey, Costao and Manushya. Her role in Liberation gives her an opportunity to explore an intense, layered and character-driven performance.
Primarily conceived in English, Liberation is also planned in Hindi and other languages to expand its reach among viewers in India and international territories. The producers are exploring a direct worldwide release through OTT platforms and television channels. Details regarding distribution partners, platforms, television networks, territories and the release schedule will be announced after the relevant arrangements are finalised.
Sure Real Pictures is an India-based production house founded by Kanishk Kadam. The company is focused on producing films, shows, web series and digital content for Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Its creative vision centres on bold, contemporary and emotionally engaging narratives that are culturally rooted yet capable of connecting with viewers globally. Liberation is the company’s debut feature film and marks the beginning of its planned slate of original entertainment projects.
Approach Entertainment is India’s award-winning celebrity and talent management, film productions, advertising and corporate film productions, film marketing, events and entertainment marketing company. The organisation works with artists, filmmakers, brands, production houses, institutions and entertainment ventures across different areas of the media and entertainment industry.
The Approach Entertainment Group has operations and a professional network across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Jalandhar, enabling it to support entertainment, communications and social-impact initiatives across key Indian markets.
Written and directed by Ankit Kadam, produced by Kanishk Kadam and Sure Real Pictures, and co-produced by Sonu Tyagi and Approach Entertainment, Liberation stars Saatvik Bhatia as James and Mahika Sharma as Dorothy. Conceived for audiences in India and worldwide, the film combines the tension of a thriller with an emotionally driven story of rebellion, survival, identity, self-discovery and redemption.
The Delhi-NCR schedule has been planned to give Liberation a sophisticated and contemporary visual language. The production is using the capital’s contrasting environments—from luxurious hotel interiors and modern commercial districts to atmospheric urban spaces—to create a cinematic world capable of connecting with viewers across countries and cultures.
Delhi is not being treated merely as a backdrop in the film. Its combination of power, elegance, ambition, tradition, modernity and constant movement adds depth to the narrative. The city’s striking contrasts closely mirror the inner conflicts of the characters, who find themselves caught between personal choices, external pressures and their search for freedom.
Several important sequences are being filmed inside premium hospitality properties and other carefully selected locations across Delhi-NCR. These settings will help establish the polished international environment of the story while supporting its suspenseful and psychological elements. The production aims to present Delhi through a distinctive cinematic lens that goes beyond familiar representations of the capital.
At the centre of Liberation is James, a troubled young man drawn into a dangerous conspiracy involving a plan to assassinate a singer. As he moves deeper into a world shaped by manipulation, violence and hidden motives, his encounter with Dorothy, a resilient and street-smart woman fighting her own battle for survival, begins to transform the course of his life.
What initially unfolds as a tense assassination thriller gradually becomes a deeper examination of personal responsibility, emotional conflict and the possibility of redemption. Through James and Dorothy, the film explores what liberation means for people who feel trapped by their circumstances, choices and past experiences.
Kanishk Kadam, producer and founder of Sure Real Pictures, said, “Liberation has been conceived as a global thriller with an Indian creative perspective. Delhi-NCR gives us an exceptional range of locations that can appear sophisticated, intense, mysterious and international. From premium five-star properties to contemporary urban environments, each location has been selected to strengthen the film’s narrative and visual identity.”
Ankit Kadam, writer and director of Liberation, said, “Delhi has multiple cinematic identities. It can communicate power and luxury in one frame, while expressing isolation, unpredictability and emotional tension in another. These contrasting qualities make the city an ideal setting for the world of Liberation.”
Sonu Tyagi, co-producer and founder of Approach Entertainment, said, “Liberation is a contemporary thriller that combines suspense and entertainment with a meaningful exploration of identity, struggle and redemption. The extensive Delhi-NCR schedule is helping us create a visually strong film with the scale and atmosphere required to engage audiences worldwide.”
Saatvik Bhatia, who plays James, portrays a young man caught between external manipulation and an increasingly intense internal struggle. His involvement in a dangerous plan forces him to confront his beliefs, actions, relationships and understanding of freedom. His journey from anger and confusion towards self-confrontation and possible redemption forms the central dramatic arc of the film.
Mahika Sharma plays Dorothy, a resilient woman whose life intersects with James at a critical moment. Dorothy is not simply a supporting presence in his journey; she has her own experiences, instincts and struggle for survival. Her strength, vulnerability and emotional depth make her central to the development of the narrative.
A versatile performer with experience across films, OTT, theatre, classical dance and music, Mahika has appeared in projects including Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, We Need to Talk, Swaraj, Farrey, Costao and Manushya. Her role in Liberation gives her an opportunity to explore an intense, layered and character-driven performance.
Primarily conceived in English, Liberation is also planned in Hindi and other languages to expand its reach among viewers in India and international territories. The producers are exploring a direct worldwide release through OTT platforms and television channels. Details regarding distribution partners, platforms, television networks, territories and the release schedule will be announced after the relevant arrangements are finalised.
Sure Real Pictures is an India-based production house founded by Kanishk Kadam. The company is focused on producing films, shows, web series and digital content for Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Its creative vision centres on bold, contemporary and emotionally engaging narratives that are culturally rooted yet capable of connecting with viewers globally. Liberation is the company’s debut feature film and marks the beginning of its planned slate of original entertainment projects.
Approach Entertainment is India’s award-winning celebrity and talent management, film productions, advertising and corporate film productions, film marketing, events and entertainment marketing company. The organisation works with artists, filmmakers, brands, production houses, institutions and entertainment ventures across different areas of the media and entertainment industry.
The Approach Entertainment Group has operations and a professional network across Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Kolkata, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Jalandhar, enabling it to support entertainment, communications and social-impact initiatives across key Indian markets.
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