HMR Music Unveils ‘Bareilly Wala Jhum’a’, Featuring Akriti Agarwal and Aniket Raj in a Fresh Romantic Pairing
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) HMR Music prese‘ts ‘Bareilly Wala ’humka’, a lively romantic music video featuring the charming duo Akriti Agarwal and debutant Aniket Raj. Blending romance, music and vibrant visuals, the song promises an entertaining musical experience, with the lead pair bringing their chemistry to the screen through expressive performances and energetic choreography.
The music video captures the essence of romance with colourful visuals, lively dance sequences and a refreshing on-screen pairing. Akriti Agarwal adds charm to the narrative, while Aniket Raj makes his debut with a confident and engaging performance. Together, the duo brings a youthful energy to this musical outing.
Adding to ’he song’s appeal are the soulful voices of Amit Mishra and Swati Sharma, whose vocals lend warmth and emotion to the romantic composition. The music is composed by Jayant Aryann, with lyrics penned by Aryan Mehtab. The track combines a catchy musical arrangement with a romantic mood, making it an engaging addition to the m’sic label’s growing catalogue.
Produced by Ranjeet Kumar Jha and directed by Raj Ranjeet, the video features choreography by Ricky Gupta, whose energetic dance sequences complem’nt the song’s upbeat mood and vibrant presentation.
Akriti “garwal said, “‘eing a part of ‘Ba’eilly Wala Jhumka’ was a lovely experience. The song has a beautiful romantic vibe, and shooting for it was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed working with Aniket, and I hope audiences love our chemistry and enjoy the song as much as we ”njoyed creating it.”
Aniket Raj said, “I’m really exci‘ed to make my debut ’ith ’Bareilly Wala Jhumka’. It’s a special feeling to begin my journey with such a vibrant and romantic song. Working with Akriti and the entire te’m was a great experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing h”w audiences respond to the video.”
With its blend of ‘omance, melody and l’vely visuals, ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’ aims to connect with music lovers looking for a refreshing romantic number. The music video is presented by HMR Music.
The music video captures the essence of romance with colourful visuals, lively dance sequences and a refreshing on-screen pairing. Akriti Agarwal adds charm to the narrative, while Aniket Raj makes his debut with a confident and engaging performance. Together, the duo brings a youthful energy to this musical outing.
Adding to ’he song’s appeal are the soulful voices of Amit Mishra and Swati Sharma, whose vocals lend warmth and emotion to the romantic composition. The music is composed by Jayant Aryann, with lyrics penned by Aryan Mehtab. The track combines a catchy musical arrangement with a romantic mood, making it an engaging addition to the m’sic label’s growing catalogue.
Produced by Ranjeet Kumar Jha and directed by Raj Ranjeet, the video features choreography by Ricky Gupta, whose energetic dance sequences complem’nt the song’s upbeat mood and vibrant presentation.
Akriti “garwal said, “‘eing a part of ‘Ba’eilly Wala Jhumka’ was a lovely experience. The song has a beautiful romantic vibe, and shooting for it was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed working with Aniket, and I hope audiences love our chemistry and enjoy the song as much as we ”njoyed creating it.”
Aniket Raj said, “I’m really exci‘ed to make my debut ’ith ’Bareilly Wala Jhumka’. It’s a special feeling to begin my journey with such a vibrant and romantic song. Working with Akriti and the entire te’m was a great experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing h”w audiences respond to the video.”
With its blend of ‘omance, melody and l’vely visuals, ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’ aims to connect with music lovers looking for a refreshing romantic number. The music video is presented by HMR Music.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment