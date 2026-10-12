Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses Adds CRC The Flagship, Noida to Its Landmark Project Portfolio
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Noida, October, 2026: Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses has started a new venture at CRC The Flagship, Noida, by including this commercial project in its expanding portfolio of projects in the field of façades and fenestrations.
CRC The Flagship is proving to be one of the key commercial developments in Noida at present, as the façade of the structure has started developing along with other construction activities. The façade for CRC The Flagship is being developed by Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, and their contribution has been towards developing the contemporary façade for the project. This development can be regarded as an example of the rising demand for modern façade and fenestration solutions in the commercial real estate industry.
Reflecting on the project development, Mr. Denesh Chandra Pandey, Founder, Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, commented, “CRC The Flagship is a very important part of our project portfolio, which signifies our involvement in the upcoming commercial developments. It allows us to become a part of the development of a project, which involves the development of an innovative architectural concept. At Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, we always endeavor to give solutions for modern building designs, taking into consideration the design as well as the execution and quality part of it. We are looking forward to developing this project and contributing towards the development of commercial projects at Noida and other upcoming markets.”
CRC The Flagship, Noida marks a new project for Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses and adds to its growing portfolio in the façade and fenestration segment. As work progresses, the project is gradually taking shape and will contribute to the evolving commercial landscape of Noida.
CRC The Flagship is proving to be one of the key commercial developments in Noida at present, as the façade of the structure has started developing along with other construction activities. The façade for CRC The Flagship is being developed by Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, and their contribution has been towards developing the contemporary façade for the project. This development can be regarded as an example of the rising demand for modern façade and fenestration solutions in the commercial real estate industry.
Reflecting on the project development, Mr. Denesh Chandra Pandey, Founder, Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, commented, “CRC The Flagship is a very important part of our project portfolio, which signifies our involvement in the upcoming commercial developments. It allows us to become a part of the development of a project, which involves the development of an innovative architectural concept. At Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses, we always endeavor to give solutions for modern building designs, taking into consideration the design as well as the execution and quality part of it. We are looking forward to developing this project and contributing towards the development of commercial projects at Noida and other upcoming markets.”
CRC The Flagship, Noida marks a new project for Shankar Fenestrations and Glasses and adds to its growing portfolio in the façade and fenestration segment. As work progresses, the project is gradually taking shape and will contribute to the evolving commercial landscape of Noida.
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