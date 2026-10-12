Keralam Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Removal Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

A resolution in the Keralam state Legislative Assembly urging the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations against the Election Commission's functioning and seeking changes to the panel responsible for appointing Election Commissioners. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan was passed with amendments. Three BJP members opposed the resolution.

Concerns Over Electoral Roll Irregularities

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday presented the resolution which raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including the reported removal of eligible voters without clear criteria or prior notice. It alleged that marginalised communities, minorities, migrant workers and young voters were at risk of being denied their voting rights due to technical manipulations and irregularities in the revision process.

The resolution also cited media reports alleging that the Election Commission had curtailed the powers of Electoral Registration Officers to prepare voter lists through software systems and amended Form 6 in a manner contrary to existing rules. It further referred to reports that a majority of the Commission's members had expressed disagreement with these actions.

Call for Corrective Measures and Panel Overhaul

Calling for corrective measures, the resolution urged the Election Commission to rectify the alleged irregularities and restore the voting rights of all eligible citizens whose names had been excluded from electoral rolls. It said the Election Commission, as a constitutional body, must function impartially and independently of government influence, adding that alleged manipulation of electoral rolls undermined public confidence in the electoral process.

The resolution also called for the reconstitution of the committee responsible for selecting the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. It proposed that the panel include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. Referring to the existing selection mechanism, the resolution said the exclusion of the Chief Justice of India from the committee and the restructuring of the panel had undermined the impartiality of the appointment process.

BJP Members Oppose Resolution

While moving amendments, BJP MLA V. Muraleedharan said, "“I propose to add the following words after the phrase 'Form 6 was amended in violation of the 1960 Voter Registration Rules' in the third paragraph of this resolution. This media report has been pointed out as incorrect by the Election Commission itself. I also propose to add the following words after the phrase 'after administrative influence' in the opening part of the fourth paragraph: We strongly condemn the attempts by vested interests to discredit the Election Commission, a constitutional body.”

The resolution urged the Election Commission and the Central Government to take steps to remove the Chief Election Commissioner, citing the serious doubts raised over the Commission's impartiality. It said the measures were necessary to protect democracy and constitutional values and uphold the voting rights guaranteed to citizens under Article 326 of the Constitution. (ANI)

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