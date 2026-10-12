Police Brutality Allegations Rock Kerala Assembly, Opposition Protests

The Keralam Assembly on Monday witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling and opposition members over alleged police brutality against SFI workers and youth protesters in the state capital, with the opposition staging a walkout after the Speaker denied permission to discuss the issue through an adjournment motion.

Opposition Alleges Brutality, Demands Action

V Joy MLA, who moved the adjournment motion, arrived in the Assembly carrying a broken police baton and displayed photographs of the alleged police assault on students. He demanded that Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala take action against police officers involved in the incident.

Alleging that the police had brutally assaulted students at the University Men's Hostel during protests in Thiruvananthapuram, Joy accused the police of acting like criminals. He claimed that the state SFI president was brutally beaten and alleged that even journalists were assaulted and an ambulance was obstructed during the incident.

Joy also alleged that Cantonment Sub-Inspector Gokul struck students on the head 24 times in 36 seconds. He said the police action took place in the presence of a minister and demanded that the Home Minister ensure discipline within the police force.

Home Minister Defends Police, Accuses Protesters

Responding to the allegations, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the trouble began when beer bottles and stones were allegedly thrown from the university men's hostel at Youth Congress workers during a protest. He said the situation escalated into clashes between Youth Congress and SFI workers, leaving police personnel injured as well.

Chennithala rejected allegations that the police force had been brought in from Tamil Nadu, stating that the same police force that served during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government continued to serve under the present administration. The Home Minister also accused Joy of threatening to kill police personnel during a march to the Cantonment police station and demanded that the MLA apologise. Joy denied making such a statement and said he was prepared to resign if the allegation could be proved.

Debate Escalates, Opposition Walks Out

The opposition, however, maintained that the police action was unjustified and alleged that the violence was deliberately provoked. Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said the disturbance at the hostel began after the power supply was interrupted during a Youth Congress march, claiming that the students had not engaged in any other provocation before the police action.

Opposition members displayed photographs of the alleged assault and demanded an inquiry into the incident. G Sudhakaran called for the broken baton brought by Joy to be examined. Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the baton had been kept aside and would be examined.

During his reply, Chennithala said complaints against police personnel would be investigated and appropriate action taken wherever necessary. He also criticised the opposition for launching protests soon after the government assumed office, remarking that the administration had not even been given a honeymoon period. Vijayan later said the Home Minister's response was unlike his usual style and suggested that it reflected a sense of guilt.

With the Speaker denying permission for the adjournment motion, opposition members walked out of the Assembly.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)