Gujarat Shelter Home Horror: House Mother Accused Of Beating Minors, Smearing Human Excrement On Faces

A house mother at a shelter home in Gujarat's Kutch district is accused of brutally mistreating minor inmates, beating eight boys under the age of 14, hurling profanities at them and smearing human excrement on their faces. An FIR was registered at Madhapar Police Station on Friday against Latifa Begum, who served as the house mother at an SOS Children's Village shelter home near the Bhujodi overbridge in Gada village, Bhuj taluka. The case followed a written complaint filed by Vipul Doriya, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), District Child Protection Unit, Kutch-Bhuj.

According to the complaint, the alleged abuse took place throughout May, leaving the children in severe trauma and distress. Doriya recorded statements from all the alleged victims and submitted them to the police as part of the complaint.

Children allegedly beaten over minor issues

The DCPO said his office launched an inquiry after receiving an email about the alleged abuse on October 5. The preliminary investigation reportedly revealed a disturbing pattern of mistreatment, with Latifa allegedly beating young and vulnerable children over trivial issues and subjecting them to repeated verbal abuse.

The complaint further alleged that the woman crossed all limits by throwing human excrement on the children's faces. The minors were reportedly left grappling with severe emotional distress following the alleged treatment.

Shelter management accused of negligence

The complaint also raised serious questions about the role of the shelter home's management, alleging negligence and possible complicity in the matter.

According to the DCPO, the authorities were allegedly aware of the situation but failed to lodge a police complaint. Instead, they reportedly transferred Latifa and initiated an internal inquiry that remained inconclusive.

Police have booked Latifa and other individuals who may be found responsible as the investigation progresses.

FIR invokes BNS, Juvenile Justice Act provisions

The FIR invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to voluntarily causing hurt, obscene acts or words in a public place, and assault or the use of criminal force. Relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act concerning cruelty to children and corporal punishment in child-care institutions have also been invoked.

Established after the devastating 2001 earthquake by a non-governmental organisation, the facility is registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. It operates separate homes for boys and girls, providing shelter to orphaned, destitute and needy children placed there by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Kutch-Bhuj.

The facility currently houses 82 children.