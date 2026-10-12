Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: When Was Eldho George Evicted? Check Week 5 Elimination Details

Did Eldho's calculations go wrong despite his fiery stint as the 'Opposition Leader'? Did his overconfidence and artificial way of talking backfire? Eldho, the fourth contestant to enter the house through the Agnipareeksha task, has officially stepped out of the Bigg Boss house this week. He grabbed a lot of attention during his initial days. So, where did he actually lose the plot?

Eldho steadily raised his graph during the Agnipareeksha phase. He smartly used his political background in the game. His co-contestants pointed this out multiple times, both as a criticism and a casual observation. Eldho had a real knack for playing with words. He always made his opponents feel like he was dropping solid points.

What happened?

Eldho should have calculated and executed his game much better after moving from Agnipareeksha to the main Bigg Boss house. Mohanlal announced his name first when it came to entering the main house. This boosted his confidence to a whole new level. But this same overconfidence eventually became his biggest downfall. He often forgot that the main Bigg Boss house is a completely different ball game compared to Agnipareeksha. Eldho always behaved like a supreme leader inside the house. He desperately wanted to maintain an upper hand, especially among the first four contestants who cleared the Agnipareeksha.

Shijin was the first person to challenge this attitude. He became Eldho's first rival in the house. Eldho somehow managed to keep Lolita and Rakesh, the other two Agnipareeksha survivors, under his shadow. He constantly reminded everyone that he was the first person to survive the task. He successfully created an impression during the first week that he was a tough competitor. Eldho also milked his self-proclaimed 'Opposition Leader' tag when Jaseela was the house captain. His biggest failure was his inability to step out of that specific character later on.

Eldho always acted like he was the most important person in the house. This behavior created a massive negative impact among the audience. His highly artificial way of talking stopped viewers from building any emotional connection with him. Even his friendships inside the house looked completely fake to the audience. Eldho also played the 'commoner card' way too much this season. He kept repeating that he was just an ordinary guy while the others were celebrities. This strategy only pushed the audience further away.

Eldho made some really bad comments about Shibina during the Shibina-Gautham Sasi issue. But he cried heavily when Shibina got evicted. This made both the housemates and the audience label him as a fake person. The Tashi-Gautham Sasi issue completely exposed his real game. Mohanlal played a video during the weekend episode that clearly showed Eldho trying to manipulate Gautham. This incident convinced all the housemates that Eldho was just a fake manipulator. We can safely say that this specific moment ended his game for good.

Eldho completely failed to create his own space or stay active after that disastrous week. He once claimed that the housemates still saw him as the Opposition Leader. The housemates immediately shut him down and said nobody saw him like that anymore. This collective rejection completely destroyed his confidence. Eldho lost the character he had built up until then. The recent mass eviction and the entry of new wildcards changed the entire dynamic of the house. Eldho lost his old glory completely. Interestingly, he dropped his bookish language during this time and started speaking normally. This sudden change proved that his initial persona was just a fake image he created for the show.

Could have survived longer

Eldho could have easily survived longer if he had played his cards carefully. But he completely failed to create a positive impact or connect with the audience. His overconfidence, unnecessary fake build-ups, and artificial speaking style led to his quick eviction. You cannot become a 'commoner' just by repeating the word a hundred times. The audience needs to feel that connection naturally. Eldho is the perfect example of how not to play that card.