Drone Hits Tanker Off Oman: 2 Indian Sailors Missing, 9 Saved
(MENAFN) Two Indian seafarers remain unaccounted for after a drone struck a tanker off the coast of Oman, a senior New Delhi official said Sunday. Nine other crew members were pulled to safety.
Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal disclosed the incident in a post on the US social media platform X. “On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing,” he wrote.
Sonowal said the local coast guard is conducting search and rescue operations. “We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he said.
The attack lands amid heightened tensions across the region since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by targeting Israeli sites and American military facilities throughout the region. The conflict has also badly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies.
Iran has since tied a full reopening of the strait to a series of conditions: an end to hostilities, relief from sanctions, the release of frozen assets and the implementation of commitments by Washington.
At least 16 Indian seafarers have been killed since the war began in February.
Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal disclosed the incident in a post on the US social media platform X. “On Oct 11, tanker MT PETRO DOLPHIN, carrying 11 Indian seafarers, was subjected to a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage. While nine of our Indian crew members have been successfully rescued and are safe, two Indian nationals currently remain missing,” he wrote.
Sonowal said the local coast guard is conducting search and rescue operations. “We are continuously coordinating with all relevant authorities to fully support the ongoing rescue efforts and ensure every possible action is taken to safely locate our missing personnel,” he said.
The attack lands amid heightened tensions across the region since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by targeting Israeli sites and American military facilities throughout the region. The conflict has also badly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global energy supplies.
Iran has since tied a full reopening of the strait to a series of conditions: an end to hostilities, relief from sanctions, the release of frozen assets and the implementation of commitments by Washington.
At least 16 Indian seafarers have been killed since the war began in February.
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