Carta Secures Authorization To Operate As Fund Administrator And Transfer Agent In Luxembourg

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Carta, the connected platform and AI-native ecosystem for private capital, today announced it has received authorization to operate as a fully-licensed Specialised Professional of the Financial Sector (PSF) under the supervision of the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier) in Luxembourg. The authorization covers five statutory functions - registrar agent, corporate domiciliation agent, company incorporation and management services, administrative agent of the financial sector, and client communication agent - adding licensed fund administration and transfer agency directly to a platform already serving Luxembourg fund managers.

Luxembourg is the second-largest fund domicile in the world, home to approximately 5,000 alternative investment fund entities managing over €1 trillion in assets. It is also the preferred jurisdiction for over 1,000 US and APAC fund managers running parallel or feeder structures, representing more than $333 billion in AUM. For managers operating across those structures, administration has historically meant fragmentation: separate systems for each jurisdiction, separate relationships for each function, and manual effort to make them talk to each other.

The PSF authorization completes Carta's Luxembourg offering. Existing Carta clients with Luxembourg parallel or feeder funds now have one system of record across jurisdictions. Luxembourg fund managers who have relied on Carta's platform capabilities can now bring fund administration and transfer agency into the same system. Luxembourg fund clients gain access to a licensed local administrator built on the same platform already handling fund accounting, KYC, and closings for clients worldwide.

"Luxembourg is where the ERP for private capital earns its keep," said Yves Cheret, Authorized Manager, Carta. "Parallel funds, feeder structures, multi-jurisdictional reporting, complex KYC flows: this is exactly the environment where having everything on one connected system of record makes the difference. With this authorization, we complete the picture with a licensed, proven platform serving one of the world's most demanding markets, backed by a team of fund administration experts and a network of trusted local partners."

Carta has shipped a suite of Luxembourg-specific capabilities that are live with this authorization. Lux Closings supports compliant fund structure closings across RAIF, SIF, SICAR and related regulated statuses for applicable SCSp, SCS, SA, SCA and FCP entity types. A unified KYC form with real-time status tracking gives GPs visibility into LP onboarding directly inside the platform.

Carta's AI agents underpin the entire platform, reconciling data across jurisdictions with a full audit trail. 90% of cash transactions auto-reconcile within 24 hours, and 90% of capital calls are set up within 24 hours. All AI-assisted workflows are human-verified, designed to meet CSSF requirements and deliver the audit trail Luxembourg's regulatory environment demands.

Four acquisitions over the past 12 months - LP Portfolio Analytics, Loan Operations, Carta CRM, and Carta Law - have extended the platform into a full ERP suite for private markets. In Luxembourg, LP Portfolio Analytics gives limited partners a single portfolio view across all their funds - a particularly valuable capability in a jurisdiction that is, by its nature, a hub for feeder-fund investors. Loan Operations extends the platform, solidifying private credit as a second addressable market for fund administration within the same PSF license.

Carta is built to connect to Luxembourg's broader financial ecosystem. Working alongside the well-established depositary banks and other service providers that fund managers already rely on, Carta's role is to bring those relationships together on one platform - so every party has the same view of the same data.

About Carta

Carta is the connected platform and AI-native ecosystem for private capital. Built to replace fragmented tools with a single system of record, Carta brings together the software, services, and legal infrastructure that founders use to manage equity, fund managers use to run administration and reporting, and legal teams use to close transactions. Trusted by 55,000 companies and 1.8M+ equity holders in 160+ countries, and 10,000 funds and SPVs representing $250B in assets under management, Carta is transforming how private capital operates. Recognized by Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. and Great Places to Work.

Authorization number: 10199274/0

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