Opensignal Launches World's First Interactive Map Of Satellite-To-Smartphone D2D Connections

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Opensignal, a global independent consumer connectivity analytics and insights company, today launched the Opensignal D2D Satellite Map, the world's first interactive, real-world depiction of where direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connections with smartphones are happening across the globe. Every point on the map, which will be updated monthly, represents a location where smartphones have connected to a D2D service since January 2026, extracted from Opensignal's billions of real-world measurements.

“D2D is reshaping who can deliver mobile coverage, and where, because the phone in your pocket can now reach a satellite directly. Until now, the industry has had to make decisions without knowing where momentum and adoption are real,” said Mike Sandy, President, Market Performance at Opensignal.“The Opensignal D2D Satellite Map provides an independent view of where D2D is taking hold across the globe, so decisions about partnerships, spectrum and devices can be grounded in how consumers are actually connecting today. As D2D matures, that view will only become more important.”

While satellite broadband is a well-established offering for home and business internet, D2D is a newer, rapidly growing area. Many of today's standard smartphones can now connect directly to satellites, extending mobile coverage to places terrestrial networks don't, or can't, reach. As of August 2026, the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) reports that 23 partnerships have launched satellite-to-cellphone services.

Current D2D services are largely limited to text messaging, emergency alerts and a small set of apps, constrained by limited spectrum, early-generation satellite and handset hardware, and standards that are still evolving. Mobile operators and satellite companies are working toward enabling voice and higher-speed data, while regulators are weighing how to make more spectrum available for D2D. In addition to where connections are happening, Opensignal expects to show how well these connections perform as D2D services mature, similar to its mobile network experience analyses.

You can find the Opensignal D2D Satellite Map at .

About Opensignal

Opensignal is a global independent consumer connectivity analytics and insights company, delivering an unmatched combination of real-world network data and competitive market intelligence. Its insights are fueled by 50+ billion daily data points from over 100 million devices worldwide on mobile, fixed broadband, and satellite networks, alongside pricing, promotions, and competitive conditions, showing how consumers actually experience connectivity and why they switch. In addition to public network benchmark reports and market insights, Opensignal delivers this intelligence through its portfolio of premium solutions, including Opensignal Network Experience Suite, Opensignal Subscriber Analytics, Frontline Network Experience, and GeoResults. Headquartered in Boston, Opensignal has offices in Canada, the UK, Poland and Singapore. For more information, visit.

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