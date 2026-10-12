Megaport Expands Global Automated Infrastructure Platform Into Portugal

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) (“Megaport”), a leading global automated infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of its services in Portugal, expanding its European footprint and enabling enterprises and service providers in the region to connect instantly to the world's leading cloud, network, and data center providers.

With new on-ramps in Lisbon, customers in Portugal can now access Megaport's automated infrastructure platform as well as more than 1,200 enabled data centers worldwide. This launch gives enterprises, MSPs, and carriers private, high-performance compute, network, and storage, as well as on-demand regional interconnection with scalable bandwidth.

With Portugal's data center market projected to reach US$3.09 billion by 2030 as well as Lisbon's proximity to major submarine cable landings, the strengthening global connectivity hub is a natural next step for Megaport.

“Portugal's digital economy is rapidly growing, and infrastructure is at the heart of that transformation,” said Emmanuel Sevray, VP Europe, Middle East, and Africa at Megaport.“By bringing Megaport's world-class platform to this thriving market, we're empowering businesses to accelerate their business advancement, improve network performance, and seamlessly connect to global partners and providers.”

Portugal's growing role as a digital hub for Southern Europe makes it a natural addition to Megaport's expanding European presence, which already includes key markets like Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

“This launch reinforces our commitment to supporting customers wherever they operate,” added Sevray.“Portugal is an exciting opportunity to bring world-class automated infrastructure to a thriving technology ecosystem.”

About Megaport

Deploying infrastructure should be fast and simple. By taking a software-defined approach, Megaport provides private compute, network, and storage - globally, securely, and on demand. Build and scale your infrastructure in just a few clicks with a global AI inference platform. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with service providers, data centers, and systems integrators across 1,200+ enabled locations worldwide. The Megaport Network is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Start building at megaport.

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