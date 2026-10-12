US$2M-Backed Aden Chooses UAE To Rethink The One-Off Blood Test

Aden, a precision health company backed by US$2 million in seed funding, opens in the UAE this October with a membership model built around moving beyond the one-off blood test.

Members begin with an at-home blood draw covering 125+ biomarkers across key body systems, with results in about 48 hours. Aden brings those results together to create a personalised health protocol focused on what needs attention first.

Six months later, members test again. Their new results are compared with their previous data, showing what has changed and allowing their protocol to be updated.

The longer-term aim is to build a more complete picture of each person's biology. Aden plans to add genetics, microbiome, body composition and VO2 max over time, bringing different types of health data together in one place.

“I think most people get a blood test, look at a page of numbers and don't really know what to do with it,” said Sarah Cronin PhD, Aden's founder and CEO.“What they actually want to know is what needs attention and whether the changes they're making are working. That's the bit we care about.”

Aden arrives at a time when the UAE is putting greater emphasis on prevention and earlier intervention. Non-communicable diseases account for nearly 77% of deaths in the country, while metabolic and cardiovascular conditions remain significant health challenges. Alongside this, the UAE is investing in longevity and precision medicine, from the Dubai Longevity Authority to Abu Dhabi initiatives spanning health data and personalised healthcare.

“There are real health challenges here, but also a willingness to approach them differently,” Cronin said.“That combination matters to us. We want to help people understand their biology earlier and build a clearer picture of how their health changes over time.”

The company is targeting other GCC markets and global wellness hubs next.

About Aden

Aden is a precision health membership that brings together biological data over time to help people better understand and act on their health. Aden provides health analysis and information and does not provide medical diagnosis or treatment.

Join the waitlist at aden/get-started

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