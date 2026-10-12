EUR/USD Signal 12/10: Bearish Outlook Ahead Of US Inflation
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1100. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Timeframe: 1-2 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1100.
The most important data to watch will be the US consumer inflation report. Economists expect the data to show that the headline CPI rose from 3.4% in August to 3.6% in September. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy prices, is expected to come in at 2.5% from 2.4% a month earlier. A strong inflation number will lead to higher odds that the Fed will hike rates at least once this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has been under pressure in the past few weeks. It has slumped from a high of 1.1712 in August to the current 1.1200. It has slumped below the important support level of 1.1325, its lowest level in June.The pair has slumped below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the Supertrend indicator. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has remained in the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as sellers target the next target of 1.1100.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
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