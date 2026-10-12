UAE Broadens AI Deployment Across Essential Public Services Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiArtificial intelligence is becoming embedded across government services, education, healthcare and transport in the UAE, as new adoption figures confirm the country retains the world's highest measured rate of generative AI use.
Microsoft's latest Global AI Diffusion Report, covering the second quarter of 2026, places UAE usage at 73.3 per cent of the working-age population, up from 70.1 per cent in the first quarter. Singapore followed at 64.3 per cent, while the worldwide average reached 18.8 per cent.
The updated figures, published in September, extend the lead established earlier this year when the UAE became the first economy to exceed 70 per cent under Microsoft's measurement. The first-quarter global average was 17.8 per cent, underscoring the substantial difference between adoption in the Emirates and worldwide usage.
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