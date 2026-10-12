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Saudi Airport Cancellations Mount After Deadly Houthi Strikes Arabian Post

Saudi Airport Cancellations Mount After Deadly Houthi Strikes Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-12 04:11:48

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Hundreds of flights were cancelled across Saudi Arabia on Monday as attacks on major airports continued to disrupt passenger services and international connections.

Flight-tracking platform Flightradar24 listed 436 cancellations at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport at approximately 5.30am Saudi time, representing 64 per cent of scheduled services. The capital remained the centre of the disruption after authorities suspended operations following a deadly weekend attack.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah recorded 115 cancellations, or 15 per cent of scheduled flights, while King Fahd International Airport in Dammam registered 63, equivalent to 27 per cent. Together, the three airports accounted for 614 cancellation listings early on Monday, although some services connecting the airports could appear in more than one tally.

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The Arabian Post

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