7 Senators Say Trump’s Russian Diesel Deal Breaks US Law
(MENAFN) A bipartisan bloc of seven US senators declared Sunday that bringing Russian diesel into the United States is unlawful, and demanded that the administration halt the shipments at once.
In a joint statement, the lawmakers said: “Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine,” arguing that Washington should hold off on buying any such fuel until Moscow ends its “aggression” against Ukraine and stops “threats” against NATO allies.
The senators accused the White House of acting with no legal footing. They said President Donald Trump’s decision to permit Russian diesel into the country “runs directly counter to that law.” They also cautioned that the United States must not hand Putin a “financial lifeline.”
They further charged that the administration skipped required procedures. “The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute,” they said.
Three Democrats, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden, signed the statement alongside four Republicans: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis and John Curtis.
The challenge comes after Trump announced Friday that he had struck a deal with Putin under which Russia would immediately send more than 300,000 tons of diesel to US and global markets. Shipments would then rise to 500,000 tons in November, 1 million tons after that, and a further 3 million tons in a later delivery.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the arrangement as a “gift” to Putin and warned that looser limits on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
In a joint statement, the lawmakers said: “Congress explicitly banned Russian energy imports in 2022 to prevent American dollars from financing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine,” arguing that Washington should hold off on buying any such fuel until Moscow ends its “aggression” against Ukraine and stops “threats” against NATO allies.
The senators accused the White House of acting with no legal footing. They said President Donald Trump’s decision to permit Russian diesel into the country “runs directly counter to that law.” They also cautioned that the United States must not hand Putin a “financial lifeline.”
They further charged that the administration skipped required procedures. “The Administration has also failed to consult with Congress or submit any explanation to justify its decision as required by statute,” they said.
Three Democrats, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal and Ron Wyden, signed the statement alongside four Republicans: Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Thom Tillis and John Curtis.
The challenge comes after Trump announced Friday that he had struck a deal with Putin under which Russia would immediately send more than 300,000 tons of diesel to US and global markets. Shipments would then rise to 500,000 tons in November, 1 million tons after that, and a further 3 million tons in a later delivery.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed the arrangement as a “gift” to Putin and warned that looser limits on Russian diesel exports could help bankroll Moscow’s war effort.
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