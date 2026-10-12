Israel Deadlock: Neither Bloc Hits 61 as Eisenkot Gains Edge
(MENAFN) Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has pulled ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the question of who is better suited to lead Israel, 43% to 38%, according to a survey released Sunday by the public broadcaster. With elections set for Oct. 27, the poll also shows neither side holding a path to power.
Eisenkot’s Yashar party is projected to take 22 seats in the 120-member Knesset, two ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, which would win 20 seats, a drop of one from the prior week’s survey.
Netanyahu’s bloc climbed by two seats to reach 53, still eight short of the 61 needed to govern. Eisenkot’s bloc stands at 50, while the remaining 17 seats go to parties the poll places outside both camps.
Arab parties are on course for a combined 13 seats: eight for the Joint List and five for the United Arab List (Ra’am), headed by Mansour Abbas.
Inside the Netanyahu camp, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party would collect nine seats, United Torah Judaism eight and Shas seven. The Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance is projected at five.
Amcha Yisrael, led by former brigadier general Ofer Winter, is forecast to win four seats, clearing the electoral threshold it missed in the previous survey.
The electorate remains far from settled. Some 30% of respondents said they have not chosen a party, and 21% said they are weighing staying home on election day.
A majority, 54%, backed a televised debate between Netanyahu and Eisenkot before the vote. That group includes 38% of those planning to vote for Likud.
The numbers point to a stalemate: neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the Jewish opposition bloc is positioned to assemble a governing majority on its own.
Eisenkot’s Yashar party is projected to take 22 seats in the 120-member Knesset, two ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud, which would win 20 seats, a drop of one from the prior week’s survey.
Netanyahu’s bloc climbed by two seats to reach 53, still eight short of the 61 needed to govern. Eisenkot’s bloc stands at 50, while the remaining 17 seats go to parties the poll places outside both camps.
Arab parties are on course for a combined 13 seats: eight for the Joint List and five for the United Arab List (Ra’am), headed by Mansour Abbas.
Inside the Netanyahu camp, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party would collect nine seats, United Torah Judaism eight and Shas seven. The Religious Zionism–Zehut alliance is projected at five.
Amcha Yisrael, led by former brigadier general Ofer Winter, is forecast to win four seats, clearing the electoral threshold it missed in the previous survey.
The electorate remains far from settled. Some 30% of respondents said they have not chosen a party, and 21% said they are weighing staying home on election day.
A majority, 54%, backed a televised debate between Netanyahu and Eisenkot before the vote. That group includes 38% of those planning to vote for Likud.
The numbers point to a stalemate: neither Netanyahu’s bloc nor the Jewish opposition bloc is positioned to assemble a governing majority on its own.
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