Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missile Targeting Southwestern Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia early Monday, as attacks targeting the Kingdom continued to raise security concerns.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a post on X. Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the missile or indicate whether the incident caused any damage.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense had earlier issued a warning for the nearby city of Abha, before later confirming that the threat had passed. The alerts came amid heightened security concerns following a series of reported Houthi attacks against Saudi territory, including strikes targeting major airports.
On Sunday, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The incident followed another strike on the same airport a day earlier, which killed 13 people and left more than 300 others injured, according to the reported figures.
The Saudi-led coalition attributed the earlier attack to the Houthi group and pledged a firm response. The latest missile interception adds to a series of security incidents that have raised concerns about the safety of civilian infrastructure and the potential for further escalation.
The repeated attacks have placed airports and other strategic facilities under increased security scrutiny, while warning alerts and interception operations reflect ongoing efforts to counter incoming threats.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a post on X. Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the missile or indicate whether the incident caused any damage.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense had earlier issued a warning for the nearby city of Abha, before later confirming that the threat had passed. The alerts came amid heightened security concerns following a series of reported Houthi attacks against Saudi territory, including strikes targeting major airports.
On Sunday, an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and wounded 11 others, according to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
The incident followed another strike on the same airport a day earlier, which killed 13 people and left more than 300 others injured, according to the reported figures.
The Saudi-led coalition attributed the earlier attack to the Houthi group and pledged a firm response. The latest missile interception adds to a series of security incidents that have raised concerns about the safety of civilian infrastructure and the potential for further escalation.
The repeated attacks have placed airports and other strategic facilities under increased security scrutiny, while warning alerts and interception operations reflect ongoing efforts to counter incoming threats.
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