Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, India Sign Nearly $400M Trade Deals

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Trade and investment agreements worth nearly $400 million have been signed between the private sectors of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and India, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ACCI said it had organised a meeting in Kabul on the sidelines of the 5th Imam Abu Hanifa (RA) National and International Exhibition to promote trade ties between Afghanistan and participating countries.

The meeting was attended by ACCI Director-General Syed Karim Hashimi, Deputy for Provincial Affairs Faiz Ahmad Khawafi, other deputies Mira Jan Sulaimankhel and Arayan Zargi Azimi, members of the board of directors, the head and deputy heads of the executive board, Kazakhstan's ambassador to Kabul, and the deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Diplomatic and business representatives from India, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and other participating countries also attended the meeting, the statement said.

It added that trade and investment agreements worth nearly $400 million were signed between the private sectors of Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and India during the meeting.

ACCI Deputy Director Arayan Zargi Azimi described the Imam Abu Hanifa exhibition and the meeting on expanding trade ties as valuable opportunities to strengthen mutual trust, broaden economic cooperation and establish business partnerships between Afghanistan and countries in the region and beyond.

Highlighting Afghanistan's economic potential, including its strategic geographical location, natural resources, agricultural and industrial capacity and domestic products, Azimi urged foreign traders and investors to take advantage of available opportunities and invest in various sectors of the country's economy.

Sherzod Rustamovich Ibragimov, deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, referred to the growing economic ties between the two countries and stressed the need to implement previous agreements and remove technical and administrative barriers to expanding trade cooperation.

Kazakhstan's ambassador to Kabul also highlighted the importance of trade exhibitions, saying such events help showcase participating countries' capabilities, products and services while strengthening economic ties between Afghanistan and other countries in the region.

The statement added that bilateral business meetings were also held between traders, investors and company representatives from Afghanistan and participating countries under Azimi's leadership.

During the meetings, the participants discussed trade opportunities, joint investment and the establishment of economic partnerships and exchanged views on ways to strengthen commercial cooperation, the statement concluded.

kk/sa