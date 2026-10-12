Pakistan Declares Emergency In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan's federal government has approved an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid escalating political tensions and growing protests by supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to Geo News, President Asif Ali Zardari signed a federal cabinet proposal on Sunday to declare an emergency and impose governor's rule in the province, citing the security situation.

In a post on X, the president's office said the measures had been approved under Articles 232 and 234 of Pakistan's Constitution.

The decision comes as Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has launched a march towards Islamabad to demand his release, further escalating tensions between the federal government and the party.

Earlier, Pakistani government officials said they were considering declaring an emergency and imposing governor's rule in the province amid rising insecurity and disagreements with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan described the move as a“major political mistake” and contrary to democratic principles, saying the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would not accept it.

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