Karzai Urges Reopening Of Schools, Universities To Girls

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Former president Hamid Karzai has called for girls to be allowed to return to schools and universities, saying their empowerment and access to education at all levels are essential for Afghanistan's development.

In a message marking the International Day of the Girl, Karzai urged people not to overlook girls' empowerment while supporting boys' development.

He said Afghanistan must prioritise girls' empowerment to achieve progress and development. This would be possible only if girls had access to all educational opportunities and could complete higher education to serve their people and country, he added.

“While marking this day and once again stressing the importance of girls' empowerment, I hope the doors of schools and universities will be reopened to girls as soon as possible, enabling each of them to contribute to the country's development through her knowledge, expertise and skills, and become a source of pride and honour for Afghanistan on the world stage,” he said.

Karzai added that, given Afghanistan's ancient cultural heritage and tradition of respecting women and girls, the Afghan people took pride in highlighting their status, achievements and courage at national and international gatherings.

hz/sa