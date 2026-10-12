LYNX Up 53% As The 2026 Hedge Fund Performance Spread Widens To 75 Points

MENAFN - ValueWalk) LYNX Bermuda 1.5 gained 13.90 percent in September and now leads HSBC's hedge fund performance table with a 53.06 percent return for 2026. The worst performer, Orgueil Capital Global L/S Equity, lost 14.84 percent in the same month and is down 22.12 percent for the year. The gap is 75.18 percentage points, up from 57.24 points four weeks ago, when Quantedge led at plus 42.45 percent and Saba Capital's carry-neutral tail hedge was last at -14.79 percent. The spread widened at the top and bottom: the top figure rose 10.61 points and the bottom figure fell 7.33 points. The figures come from HSBC Hedge Weekly N°41, the HSBC Alternative Investment Group report that tracks more than 360 hedge funds and share classes, for the week of October 5 to October 9.

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Asian focused hedge funds 13F Limitations Worst performers Managed futures Long term leaders

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LYNX Bermuda 1.5 is the 1.5-times leveraged version of the trend-following program run by Lynx Asset Management in Stockholm. HSBC lists Jonas Bengtsson, Svante Bergstrom and Martin Sandquist as managers and $315 million in assets. The unleveraged LYNX (Bermuda) Ltd, with 1.18 billion dollars, gained 9.08 percent in September and is seventh with a 34.44 percent return. A trend follower buys futures that are rising and sells futures that are falling across equity indexes, bonds, currencies and commodities, so it makes money when markets keep moving in one direction. The 1.5 version returned plus 0.26 percent in 2024 and -0.9 percent in 2025, and the unleveraged fund returned 4.07 percent and 1.08 percent. Hedge Fund Alpha last covered the fund in May, when it was up 30.20 percent through April.

Asian focused hedge funds

Quantedge Global Fund, the Singapore-based systematic macro hedge fund that led four weeks ago, gained 4.36 percent in September and is second with a 49.37 percent return. HSBC lists #$7.63 billion AUM and an impressive 20.91 percent annualized return since September 2006. Telligent Greater China Fund is third, up 42.22 percent through August after an 11.87 percent gain that month.

Ching-Shan Lin's fund had lost 18.44 percent in July, so August did not make back the full decline. Seligman Tech Spectrum is fourth with 39.86 percent through August, and 1798 Volantis Class C, Rob Giles and Adam McConkey's UK mid and small-cap fund, is fifth with 37.95 percent through September 18.

CastleKnight Master Fund LP dropped from second to sixth. Aaron Weitman's event-driven fund lost 2.40 percent in September and has returned 36.23 percent this year, compared with the 40.07 percent HSBC showed four weeks ago. HSBC lists 3.81 billion dollars in assets. Indus Selec (33.42 percent), Kernow Equity Navigator (28.16 percent) and Epimelis China Absolute Return (27.41 percent) complete the top ten. The Indus figure has not changed because its latest NAV is still dated August 31.