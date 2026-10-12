LYNX Up 53% As The 2026 Hedge Fund Performance Spread Widens To 75 Points
Table of ContentsToggle
- Asian focused hedge funds 13F Limitations Worst performers Managed futures Long term leaders
LYNX Bermuda 1.5 is the 1.5-times leveraged version of the trend-following program run by Lynx Asset Management in Stockholm. HSBC lists Jonas Bengtsson, Svante Bergstrom and Martin Sandquist as managers and $315 million in assets. The unleveraged LYNX (Bermuda) Ltd, with 1.18 billion dollars, gained 9.08 percent in September and is seventh with a 34.44 percent return. A trend follower buys futures that are rising and sells futures that are falling across equity indexes, bonds, currencies and commodities, so it makes money when markets keep moving in one direction. The 1.5 version returned plus 0.26 percent in 2024 and -0.9 percent in 2025, and the unleveraged fund returned 4.07 percent and 1.08 percent. Hedge Fund Alpha last covered the fund in May, when it was up 30.20 percent through April.Asian focused hedge funds
Quantedge Global Fund, the Singapore-based systematic macro hedge fund that led four weeks ago, gained 4.36 percent in September and is second with a 49.37 percent return. HSBC lists #$7.63 billion AUM and an impressive 20.91 percent annualized return since September 2006. Telligent Greater China Fund is third, up 42.22 percent through August after an 11.87 percent gain that month.
Ching-Shan Lin's fund had lost 18.44 percent in July, so August did not make back the full decline. Seligman Tech Spectrum is fourth with 39.86 percent through August, and 1798 Volantis Class C, Rob Giles and Adam McConkey's UK mid and small-cap fund, is fifth with 37.95 percent through September 18.
CastleKnight Master Fund LP dropped from second to sixth. Aaron Weitman's event-driven fund lost 2.40 percent in September and has returned 36.23 percent this year, compared with the 40.07 percent HSBC showed four weeks ago. HSBC lists 3.81 billion dollars in assets. Indus Selec (33.42 percent), Kernow Equity Navigator (28.16 percent) and Epimelis China Absolute Return (27.41 percent) complete the top ten. The Indus figure has not changed because its latest NAV is still dated August 31.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment