Aster Volunteers Launches The 6Th Edition Of Heart To Heart Cares
The campaign brings volunteers together to help 50 underprivileged children receive free pediatric cardiac surgeries, giving young hearts the chance to embrace a healthier future.
For every 10,000 steps you complete in a day or the equivalent calories burned through your fitness routine, you'll earn 2 hours of volunteering credit.
With every step you take, Aster Volunteers moves one step closer to sponsoring life-saving cardiac surgeries for children in need.
You can also create an impact by nominating an underprivileged child who requires free pediatric cardiac surgery.
How to participate
Step 1: Register at astervolunteers/Heart2Heart
Step 2: Sign in to astervolunteers and update your volunteering profile.
Step 3: Track your daily steps using your preferred fitness device or app.
Step 4: Upload a screenshot of your daily steps or calories burned at astervolunteers/TimeTrack
Register today and join in taking every step towards healthier lives and happier hearts.Aster Volunteers World Heart Day 2026 Heart to Heart Cares
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