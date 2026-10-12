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Saudi, EU Officials Discuss Regional Developments, Maritime Security


Date: 2026-10-12 04:04:51

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed regional and international developments of mutual interest with European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas during a phone call, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The two officials also reviewed cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the European Union.

Kallas stressed the need for concerted efforts to contain regional escalation and called for enhanced cooperation on maritime defense to ensure the security and safety of waterways in the region, SPA said.

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Gulf Times

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