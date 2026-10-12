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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To King Of Spain


Date: 2026-10-12 04:04:51

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the King Felipe VI of Spain, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

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Gulf Times

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