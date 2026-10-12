QCS Urges Women To Prioritise Early Breast Cancer Detection

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) has urged women to prioritise breast health, recognise potential warning signs and seek timely medical advice, stressing that early detection remains one of the most effective ways to improve breast cancer treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Mona Ashkanani, director general of QCS, said raising awareness of risk factors, understanding what normal breast appearance and feel are, and recognising unusual changes are essential steps in combating the disease. She urged women not to delay seeking medical advice if they notice any changes, stressing that timely diagnosis can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.

Breast cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women worldwide, accounting for about one in six cancer-related deaths among females and around 25% of all cancer cases diagnosed in women each year, according to figures cited by the society.

Ashkanani said the figures underscore the importance of sustained public awareness, prevention and access to appropriate screening and medical services.

As part of the global Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, known as Pink October, QCS has launched its“Ja Alwaqt” campaign to encourage early detection, promote healthier lifestyles and extend awareness messages to different segments of society.

The campaign's name, which conveys the message that“the time has come,” encourages women to prioritise their health and undergo appropriate examinations. It also highlights the importance of supporting women living with breast cancer and those who have recovered from the disease.

Ashkanani said the society designed this year's campaign to reach the public in different settings, reflecting its belief that breast cancer awareness is a shared social responsibility. She stressed that awareness efforts should continue throughout the year rather than being confined to October.

“Ja Alwaqt” campaign

Pink October Campaign (reveal)

Qatar Cancer Society Breast cancer awareness Qatar Pink October Qatar Ja Alwaqt campaign