Iran Reports Mine Strike on Oil Tanker in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said an oil tanker struck a naval mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, causing an explosion in the vessel’s engine room.
According to the IRGC Navy, the supertanker was capable of carrying approximately two million barrels of oil and was attempting to navigate the strategic waterway with its navigation system switched off. The statement did not identify the vessel or disclose its nationality or flag.
The Iranian force described the incident as the third reported case since Saturday of a vessel striking naval mines along what it called a prohibited route through the strait. It did not provide further details about the extent of the damage, the condition of the crew or whether the tanker remained operational following the explosion.
The IRGC Navy reiterated its warning that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation systems disabled would be considered “hostile vessels.” The warning reflects Tehran’s position that vessels must comply with the routes and requirements established by Iranian authorities when crossing the waterway.
The latest announcement comes amid conflicting developments over access to one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors. In late August, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said international shipping lanes had reopened after American forces removed Iranian naval mines from the strait.
Iran, however, announced on July 12 that it had closed the waterway again following the resumption of US attacks on July 8. Tehran has also threatened to target vessels that use routes not authorized by Iranian authorities or attempt to cross the strait without permission.
The dispute over maritime access has added to tensions between Iran and the United States, with shipping operators facing uncertainty over navigation requirements and the risks associated with crossing the strategic passage.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz. Washington subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
In June, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding addressing freedom of navigation through the strait. However, implementation stalled because of disagreements over security arrangements and the management of the waterway.
The reported tanker incident highlights the continuing uncertainty surrounding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where competing restrictions, military operations and allegations involving naval mines have complicated efforts to restore predictable shipping conditions.
According to the IRGC Navy, the supertanker was capable of carrying approximately two million barrels of oil and was attempting to navigate the strategic waterway with its navigation system switched off. The statement did not identify the vessel or disclose its nationality or flag.
The Iranian force described the incident as the third reported case since Saturday of a vessel striking naval mines along what it called a prohibited route through the strait. It did not provide further details about the extent of the damage, the condition of the crew or whether the tanker remained operational following the explosion.
The IRGC Navy reiterated its warning that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz with their navigation systems disabled would be considered “hostile vessels.” The warning reflects Tehran’s position that vessels must comply with the routes and requirements established by Iranian authorities when crossing the waterway.
The latest announcement comes amid conflicting developments over access to one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors. In late August, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said international shipping lanes had reopened after American forces removed Iranian naval mines from the strait.
Iran, however, announced on July 12 that it had closed the waterway again following the resumption of US attacks on July 8. Tehran has also threatened to target vessels that use routes not authorized by Iranian authorities or attempt to cross the strait without permission.
The dispute over maritime access has added to tensions between Iran and the United States, with shipping operators facing uncertainty over navigation requirements and the risks associated with crossing the strategic passage.
The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz. Washington subsequently imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
In June, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding addressing freedom of navigation through the strait. However, implementation stalled because of disagreements over security arrangements and the management of the waterway.
The reported tanker incident highlights the continuing uncertainty surrounding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where competing restrictions, military operations and allegations involving naval mines have complicated efforts to restore predictable shipping conditions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment