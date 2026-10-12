Qatar Dialogue Highlights Opportunities And Risks Of Digital Technology For Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, in collaboration with Qatar University's Early Childhood Center, organised a dialogue session titled“My Childhood in a Digital World” to discuss the opportunities and challenges of technology use among children and ways to ensure a safe and balanced digital environment.

The session brought together specialists and stakeholders in childhood, education and digital safety to explore how rapid technological developments are shaping children's lives, the opportunities digital platforms offer for learning and creativity, and the risks associated with their use.

Salem Al Mansouri, senior consultant at the Qatar National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, said investment in the future of nations begins with children, as human development forms the foundation of progress.

He noted that rapid digital transformation driven by technology and artificial intelligence has introduced a new dimension to children's rights: ensuring a safe and supportive digital environment that allows them to benefit from technological opportunities while protecting them from potential risks.

“The challenge is no longer the presence of technology in children's lives, but enabling them to use it consciously and responsibly,” Al Mansouri said, highlighting the importance of promoting learning, creativity, critical thinking and innovation while safeguarding children's psychological and social well-being.

He stressed the need for families, educational institutions and relevant authorities to work together to establish a culture of digital safety and encourage ethical and responsible technology use from an early age. He described the family as the primary partner in raising children and guiding them through the digital world.

Al Mansouri also emphasised that children should not be viewed merely as technology users but as partners in shaping the future. Enabling them to use digital tools for learning, creativity and innovation, he said, is an investment in their abilities and their positive participation in society.

Director of Qatar University's Early Childhood Center Dr Diala Hamidi, said the session coincided with the celebration of Arab Children's Day, which highlights the shared responsibility to protect children's rights and provide an environment that supports their safety, learning, development and creativity.

She said rapid digital transformation underlines the importance of dialogue and the exchange of expertise on using technology to support children's learning and creativity while strengthening digital safety and encouraging healthy, balanced habits in the use of modern technologies.

Hamidi added that cooperation among families, educational institutions, national bodies and the wider community is essential to managing digital transformation responsibly and creating a safer and more enriching online environment for children.

She stressed the importance of empowering children to become informed and creative users of technology rather than passive consumers, while placing their well-being and overall development at the centre of efforts to prepare them for a future increasingly shaped by technology and artificial intelligence.