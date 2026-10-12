Pakistan Thump Sri Lanka To Seal T20 Series

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Rawalpindi: Maaz Sadaqat just missed out on a hundred as Pakistan upstaged Sri Lanka by 82 runs in the second T20 international yesterday, taking an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series.

Sadaqat's 51-ball 96 and Sahibzada Farhan's 44-ball 73 helped Pakistan to their highest T20 total at home of 215-3 in Rawalpindi.

Medium pacer Mohammad Imran then grabbed 3-11 to restrict Sri Lanka to 133-7 for Pakistan's biggest T20 win over the tourists.

Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals with Maheesh Theekshana (32 not out) and Chamindu Wickramasinghe (29) offering some resistance once the game was beyond reach.

Kamindu Mendis (23) and Sineth Jayawardena (22) were the only others to reach double figures.

Pakistan benefited from three dropped catches by Sri Lanka as Sadaqat and Farhan punished the attack, adding 88 runs for the second wicket off just 49 balls.

Sadaqat smashed seven sixes -- the joint most by a Pakistan batter in a T20s -- and six fours before being dismissed off the final delivery of the innings.

Farhan, dropped on two and 11, hit five sixes and four fours before he holed out to Dasun Shanaka in the 15th over.

Sadaqat, who was put down on 44, then cut loose and added a quickfire 72 off 31 balls for the third wicket with Hasan Nawaz (19 not out).

Pakistan plundered 70 runs in the last five overs, improving on their highest home T20 total of 208-3 against the West Indies in Karachi five years ago. The third and final match will be played tomorrow.