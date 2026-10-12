Lulu Hypermarket And Qatar Cancer Society Join Hands For Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket has partnered with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) to support the 'It's Time' breast cancer awareness campaign, reinforcing the importance of early detection, regular screening and greater public awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As part of the collaboration, LuLu Hypermarket has launched its signature 'Shop and Donate' campaign across all its stores in Qatar. Throughout October, a portion of the sales proceeds from more than 1,500 selected products will be donated to QCS to support its cancer awareness, education and outreach programmes.

The campaign encourages customers to make a difference through their everyday shopping while helping spread a vital message: when it comes to breast cancer, early detection matters, and taking action at the right time can make a difference.

Demonstrating its support for the campaign, LuLu Hypermarket stores across Qatar are displaying the 'Shop and Donate' campaign branding to raise awareness and show solidarity with those affected by breast cancer. Through this in-store initiative, LuLu aims to engage customers, promote breast health awareness and encourage healthy lifestyle choices.

A spokesperson for the Qatar Cancer Society expressed appreciation for LuLu Hypermarket's continued support, saying:“LuLu Hypermarket has consistently stood alongside the Qatar Cancer Society in our shared mission to promote cancer awareness and encourage early detection. Its continued support for initiatives such as 'It's Time' reflects a genuine commitment to community well-being. Together, we aim to empower individuals with knowledge, support those affected by cancer and encourage more people to take proactive steps towards their health.”

A LuLu Hypermarket spokesperson added:“At LuLu, we believe that meaningful change begins with awareness and collective action. Through our 'Shop and Donate' campaign, we are giving customers an opportunity to support an important cause through their everyday purchases. Our partnership with the Qatar Cancer Society reflects our commitment to the community and our belief that supporting cancer awareness and those affected by the disease is a shared responsibility.”

The initiative forms part of LuLu Hypermarket's ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts and aligns with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its emphasis on building a healthy and sustainable society.

By bringing the campaign directly to its stores, LuLu aims to engage customers and employees in a collective effort to promote awareness, encourage early detection and support those affected by breast cancer.