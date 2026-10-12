Public Prosecution, EU Delegation Launch Workshop On Digital Governance And AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Prosecution, in cooperation with the Delegation of the European Union to the State of Qatar, has launched a specialised workshop titled“Shaping the Digital Future: The EU Approach to Platform and AI Governance – Lessons from the European Union”.

The workshop was attended by Ambassador of the European Union to Qatar HEAntonino Maggiore, along with a number of Public Prosecution officials. Participants also included representatives from several entities in Qatar, as well as university students enrolled in an external training programme supervised by the Public Prosecution's Criminal Studies Institute.

The workshop builds on the success of previous joint cooperation, particularly the expert roundtable organised by the Public Prosecution in collaboration with the EU Delegation in 2025. It aims to further this cooperation by examining key developments and challenges related to digital governance and artificial intelligence.

Amid the rapid evolution of the digital environment and its growing impact on public discourse and economic activity, the workshop highlights the need to develop effective and flexible governance frameworks capable of addressing emerging challenges. The workshop focuses on three main themes of growing strategic importance. The first theme,“Digital Platform Governance,” examines the distribution of responsibilities among public authorities, digital platforms, regulatory bodies, trusted flaggers, researchers and civil society. Particular emphasis is placed on the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) as a leading regulatory framework, alongside discussions on ways to combat illegal content and media disinformation.

The second theme,“Artificial Intelligence in Criminal Justice,” explores current and emerging applications of AI in justice systems, including predictive policing, risk assessment, facial recognition, evidence analysis and judicial decision-support systems.

Participants also examine concerns related to bias, transparency, due process safeguards and human oversight, alongside the latest regulatory developments aimed at ensuring trustworthy artificial intelligence.

The third theme,“Protecting Critical Infrastructure and Cyber Diplomacy,” addresses the role of cyber diplomacy in promoting international stability and explores ways to protect critical infrastructure from disruptive cyber incidents.