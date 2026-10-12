Ministry Of Public Health Warns Against Using 'Gastrozero' Slimming Product

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health issued a warning on Monday, October 12, 2026, against using 'GastroZero', a phyto-fiber drink as it contains harmful, undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients.

In a social media post, the ministry said test results from its Drug Quality Laboratory confirmed that the slimming product contained two undeclared pharmaceutical substances, sibutramine and sildenafil. It added that the presence of these substances makes the product adulterated and could pose a risk to public health.

The ministry also said the product is not licensed in Qatar and is being promoted through social media platforms.

In collaboration with all relevant entities in Qatar, the ministry is taking the necessary control, regulatory and legal measures against violators to ensure public health and safety.

It called on the public to report suspicious or unregulated products by calling 16000 or emailing [email protected]