Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Motorists Urged To Clear Way For Emergency Vehicles

Motorists Urged To Clear Way For Emergency Vehicles


Date: 2026-10-12 04:03:44

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged motorists to give way to emergency vehicles, including police and Civil Defence vehicles and ambulances, to help ensure faster response times and protect lives and property.

In a public awareness message, the ministry stressed that clearing the road for emergency vehicles during emergencies is a shared responsibility that contributes to more efficient emergency response and helps authorities reach those in need without unnecessary delays.

The ministry highlighted the importance of motorists remaining alert and allowing emergency vehicles to pass safely when responding to incidents.

MENAFN12102026000063011010ID1111793328



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search