Motorists Urged To Clear Way For Emergency Vehicles
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged motorists to give way to emergency vehicles, including police and Civil Defence vehicles and ambulances, to help ensure faster response times and protect lives and property.
In a public awareness message, the ministry stressed that clearing the road for emergency vehicles during emergencies is a shared responsibility that contributes to more efficient emergency response and helps authorities reach those in need without unnecessary delays.
The ministry highlighted the importance of motorists remaining alert and allowing emergency vehicles to pass safely when responding to incidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment