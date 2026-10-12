Motorists Urged To Clear Way For Emergency Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has urged motorists to give way to emergency vehicles, including police and Civil Defence vehicles and ambulances, to help ensure faster response times and protect lives and property.

In a public awareness message, the ministry stressed that clearing the road for emergency vehicles during emergencies is a shared responsibility that contributes to more efficient emergency response and helps authorities reach those in need without unnecessary delays.

The ministry highlighted the importance of motorists remaining alert and allowing emergency vehicles to pass safely when responding to incidents.

