Embassy Of Spain Marks National Day, Reaffirms Solidarity With Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Spain has reaffirmed its solidarity with Qatar amid escalating regional tensions, with Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Dr Alvaro Renedo Zalba praising the country's resilience, leadership and commitment to diplomacy.

Speaking at Spain's National Day celebration in Doha yesterday, the ambassador said Qatar had demonstrated strength and unity despite the challenges posed by the ongoing war, describing the country as Spain's second home.

“Spain stands firmly by your side, and you can count on our friendship and solidarity. We stand with Qatar,” he said, condemning attacks on Qatar as violations of its sovereignty and international law.

The event was attended by Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, and Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Ambassador Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro, along with several ambassadors and other dignitaries.

Ambassador Renedo Zalba said Spain supported efforts by Qatar, Pakistan and other mediators to de-escalate the conflict, warning that the consequences of continued hostilities could extend beyond the region.

He also condemned attacks on airports in Riyadh and Abbas, the violence in Gaza, Russia's war against Ukraine and the violence in Gaza, describing them as assaults on the foundations of international security. The ambassador stressed that international law, human rights and peaceful conflict resolution must remain central to efforts to restore stability.

“Peace is simply an unattainable dream if international law, human rights, and diplomacy do not prevail,” he said, warning that the alternative could lead to greater instability. He also paid tribute to the late Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, praising his transformative leadership and contribution to Qatar's development and international standing.

The ambassador said Qatar's resilience and continued commitment to diplomacy during the current crisis reflected the country's role as an advocate for peace and stability.

On Palestine, he said addressing the situation remained an urgent priority for Spain, which supports humanitarian assistance, the Palestinian National Authority and a two-state solution. He reiterated Spain's opposition to the annexation of Palestinian territory, forced displacement and settler violence. Turning to bilateral relations, the ambassador said Spanish companies were increasingly active in Qatar, contributing to key sectors including energy, technology, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

He also highlighted cooperation in security, noting that the two countries had agreed on an action plan covering counter-terrorism and crime prevention. A letter of intent on security cooperation for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Spain will co-host, was signed following a meeting between the countries' interior ministers in Madrid last month. The ambassador said both sides were looking forward to the second edition of the Qatar-Spain Strategic Dialogue, following its inaugural meeting in Madrid.

Beyond diplomacy and business, Ambassador Renedo Zalba highlighted the strong cultural and sporting connections between the two countries, pointing to Spanish coaches working with several Qatari football clubs and Aspire Academy.

He also celebrated Spain's global cultural influence, tourism and gastronomy, noting that close to 100 million people visited the country last year.

The National Day event featured artistic tributes by students from SEK and Oryx International Schools, alongside Spanish culinary presentations by chefs brought from Valencia, the birthplace of paella.

Concluding his address, Ambassador Zalba said Spain and Qatar shared a commitment to peace and sustainable development at a time of profound global change.

Quoting Spanish poet Antonio Machado, he said:“Caminante no hay camino, se hace camino al andar” - there is no path; the path is made as we walk. He added that Spain looked forward to continuing its journey alongside Qatar, building on their longstanding friendship and expanding cooperation across diplomacy, business, culture and sport.