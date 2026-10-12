Inclusive Learning Continues To Expand: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Amina Ali Al Mulla, affirmed that the expansion of the inclusive education system is advancing in parallel with enhancing school readiness, qualifying specialised staff, providing assistive educational tools and equipment, and developing monitoring and assessment mechanisms to meet students' diverse educational needs.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, Al Mulla said broadening inclusive education services for students with disabilities constitutes a key pillar in the ministry's strategy to advance special education.

She noted that these services are currently available across 81 government schools, in addition to 18 schools in outlying areas, bringing educational support closer to students and their families.

She explained that expanding inclusive education goes beyond increasing the number of participating schools, but also enhancing the quality of academic and support services delivered to students.

Regarding preparations for accrediting new inclusive schools, Al Mulla indicated that the process begins by studying geographical distribution and selecting suitable campuses. This is followed by preparing the learning environment to align with the needs of students with disabilities through appropriate furniture, modern facilities, and assistive learning aids.

She added that individual educational plans (IEPs) are developed and tailored to each student's specific needs and capabilities. Alongside recruiting specialized academic and administrative staff, training and professional qualification programs are conducted to raise their competencies in addressing students' educational requirements.

Al Mulla emphasised the ministry's commitment to foster a culture of teamwork within schools, making the support of students with disabilities a shared institutional responsibility rather than the sole remit of special education teachers. She stressed that the true success of integration is measured by its tangible impact on student learning, active participation, and independence, rather than mere enrolment figures or facility counts.

She noted that the ministry is developing transition pathways from specialised schools into inclusive settings.