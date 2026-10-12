UDST Marks World Mental Health Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) marked World Mental Health Day with a campus-wide programme that encouraged students to express themselves, connect with others, and explore practical ways to support their mental health and wellbeing.

Organised by the Student Counselling and Accessibility Services Department, the event featured a range of creative and interactive activities designed to promote inclusivity among students and encourage greater awareness of mental health.

A key highlight was the Art and Photography Exhibition, featuring entries from the 'Your Voice, Your Story, Your Well-being' competition. The exhibition provided students with an opportunity to express their understanding of mental health and the challenges they face through creative art.

The following entries took first and second place in recognition of their creative contributions: The Trap I Wove by Donna Grace Ziganay, taking first place, and The Pulse Behind Silence by Dalal Humran, taking second place. Students also took part in a variety of activities, including meaningful discussions, introductions to the support services and resources available to students, as well as several competitions.

Commenting on the initiative, Fahad Al-Hajri, Vice-President, Student Affairs at UDST, said,“Mental health is an integral part of health and well-being in its broader sense. At the University of Doha for Science and Technology, we believe that mental health is an essential part of the university student experience and a key contributor to students' development and success. Educational institutions have a responsibility to promote this approach, foster an environment that supports students' mental well-being, and provide appropriate services to help them overcome the challenges they may face.

“We are pleased to organise this event, along with other activities throughout the academic year, to raise awareness of the importance of mental health and highlight the resources and services offered by the University to support our students in this area.”