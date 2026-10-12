HEC Paris, Doha Expands Faculty Expertise With New Appointment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris, Doha is further strengthening its faculty and expanding its academic footprint in Qatar with the appointment of Professor Mohammadamin Yousefi as Assistant Professor of Organisation Theory.

Professor Yousefi joins HEC Paris, Doha from the Netherlands, bringing expertise in strategy, entrepreneurship and organisation theory, alongside extensive international academic experience. His academic engagements include a visiting scholar position at Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge, and guest lecturing at Amsterdam Business School. He holds a PhD in Strategic Management and Entrepreneurship from Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University, and an MSc in Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

“Professor Yousefi brings valuable expertise in organisation theory, strategy and entrepreneurship to HEC Paris, Doha,” said Joshua Kobb, Chief Growth and Impact Officer.“His research and teaching experience will enrich our academic community in Doha and contribute to regional teaching and research, while offering valuable perspectives on the organisational and strategic dynamics shaping businesses and institutions across the GCC.”

Professor Yousefi has also collaborated with teams across Accenture Netherlands, EY and PwC, working with consultants, managers and managing directors on initiatives focused on talent development, well-being in consulting and“consulting for good.” He has also worked with Coaching Ourselves on learning modules for senior managers, connecting his academic research with practical challenges facing organisations and leaders.

“Our faculty based in Doha play an important role in connecting the global academic mission of HEC Paris with the specific dynamics of the region,” says Andrea Masini, Dean of Faculty and Research at HEC Paris.“Professor Yousefi brings valuable expertise in organisation theory, strategy, and entrepreneurship, which will strengthen our research and teaching while contributing to meaningful academic exchange with our participants and corporate partners.”

His research explores how organisations navigate unfamiliar and evolving conditions, focusing on the people, relationships and decisions that shape organisational life when established approaches no longer provide clear answers. Drawing on immersive ethnographic fieldwork across diverse settings, including social entrepreneurship, nomadic communities and women-led solidarity networks, his work looks beyond established frameworks to understand how organisations and individuals adapt, create strategies and build relationships in complex environments.

“Organisations are complex human environments and understanding how they really work requires us to look closely at the people within them, the decisions they make, and the realities they face every day,” explained Professor Yousefi.“My research has taken me into vastly different organisational and social settings, and I bring that same spirit of observation and inquiry into the classroom. I want participants to go beyond applying established theories, to question what they see, consider different interpretations, and develop a deeper understanding of the organisational situations they encounter.”

His teaching approach incorporates visual techniques designed to sharpen observation, encourage discussion and challenge participants to consider different interpretations of workplace dynamics. His teaching experience spans strategic management, digital transformation, entrepreneurship, negotiation and research methods.