MCIT, Microsoft Review Copilot Adoption Programme Across Govt Entities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with Microsoft, held a preparatory meeting for leaders and representatives of 17 government and semi-government entities participating in the second cohort of the Microsoft 365 Copilot Adoption Programme, implemented through Qatar Digital Academy.

Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Operations Affairs at MCIT, Sami Mohammed Al Shammari, opened the meeting with a welcome address, followed by a presentation of the key results of the programme's second cohort, including usage and adoption indicators, progress achieved in training, the development of AI agent use cases, as well as experiences from participating entities and priorities for the next phase.

Sami Mohammed Al Shammari said:“Results from the second cohort reflect clear progress in the adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot across participating entities and underscore the importance of our partnership with Microsoft in supporting entities and enabling employees to benefit from artificial intelligence technologies in their daily work. We view what has been achieved so far as an important foundation for the next phase, where our focus will be on expanding usage, developing higher-value use cases, and strengthening the institutional impact of the technology in a way that supports the efficiency of government work.”

He added:“Leadership plays a central role in sustaining this progress by supporting employees, encouraging the exchange of successful experiences, and measuring the impact achieved on the quality of work and the efficiency of processes. We look forward to these experiences contributing to the development of sustainable practices and strengthening the use of artificial intelligence as part of the continued development of government work.”

Indicators presented during the meeting showed that the number of active users exceeded 8,000, with an adoption rate of 69.6% among 12,260 licensed users, alongside approximately 2.1 million actions and tasks recorded using the tool.

The meeting also reviewed the programme's skills development efforts, with 508 training sessions delivered to more than 9,000 employees. These included foundational training, executive leadership sessions, usecase discovery workshops, specialised training, and skills development for teams supporting the adoption of the tool within participating entities.

Discussions covered the latest developments across 96 AI agent use cases under the programme, as well as selected practical demonstrations exploring opportunities to improve processes and make greater use of institutional knowledge, supporting the transition from individual use of technologies toward applications that are more closely aligned with the priorities and needs of participating entities.

During the executive dialogue, representatives from participating entities shared success stories and practical experiences, discussed opportunities to expand high-value applications, adoption-related challenges, and the leadership support required to sustain change.

The dialogue focused on sustaining the skills and practices developed through the programme and linking the use of the tool to measurable and trackable outcomes, while emphasising the importance of data protection, verifying outputs, effective permissions management, and clear human accountability in the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

The meeting forms part of MCIT's efforts to strengthen the effective use of artificial intelligence technologies across government entities, develop digital skills, and expand high-value applications in support of enhanced government performance and Qatar's digital transformation journey.