Valu Jordan Partners with Tawqi3i to Advance Digital Transformation and Enhance the Customer Experience
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – 11 October 2026
Valu Jordan, a leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a partnership with Tawqi3i, the first Jordanian platform specializing in secure and certified e-signature solutions in Jordan and the wider Middle East.
As part of the partnership, Valu Jordan has integrated local digital signature solutions into its customer onboarding process through the Valu app. Customers can now complete their registration and sign the documents required to activate their accounts and credit limits electronically, eliminating the need to visit physical activation points.
The integration marks another step in Valu Jordan’s efforts to build a fully digital customer journey that is faster, simpler, and more seamless. By digitizing the signing process, the company is streamlining key steps in the onboarding experience and making it easier for customers to move from initial registration to accessing Valu’s flexible payment solutions and purchasing products and services through its partner network.
The adoption of digital signatures strengthens Valu Jordan’s digital infrastructure and supports the digitization of its operations. By reducing reliance on paperwork and manual processes, the initiative enhances operational efficiency and gives clients and partners a more flexible and seamless experience.
The partnership also supports the broader development of digital financial services in Jordan as consumers increasingly rely on digital channels. By integrating secure digital solutions into financial processes, Valu Jordan is contributing to a more connected and efficient digital financial ecosystem, in line with the objectives of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (2023–2028) and Jordan’s broader digital transformation agenda.
Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Al Yousef, CEO of Valu Jordan, said, “We believe the future of financial services lies in using technology to make financial solutions more flexible and accessible. Our customers are at the center of how we develop our services, and we continue to strengthen our digital ecosystem through partnerships that bring tangible value to their experience. Integrating e-signatures into our onboarding journey is an important step toward making our services simpler, faster, and more convenient.”
Adding to that, Sami Rasekh, CEO of Tawqi3i, said, “Our partnership with Valu demonstrates how fintech and digital trust solutions can come together to advance financial services. By integrating secure digital signatures into the customer journey, we are helping create a more seamless and efficient experience that saves time and simplifies transactions. We are proud to support Valu’s digital evolution and contribute to the development of a more connected digital financial ecosystem in Jordan.”
Since entering the Jordanian market, Valu Jordan has continued to expand its services and partner network while strengthening its digital capabilities through collaboration with stakeholders across the financial, commercial, and technology sectors. These efforts support its position as a provider of flexible payment solutions and enable the company to respond to the evolving needs of consumers and partners in Jordan, as it works toward creating a more flexible and integrated financial experience.
-End-
Valu Jordan, a leading universal financial technology powerhouse in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced a partnership with Tawqi3i, the first Jordanian platform specializing in secure and certified e-signature solutions in Jordan and the wider Middle East.
As part of the partnership, Valu Jordan has integrated local digital signature solutions into its customer onboarding process through the Valu app. Customers can now complete their registration and sign the documents required to activate their accounts and credit limits electronically, eliminating the need to visit physical activation points.
The integration marks another step in Valu Jordan’s efforts to build a fully digital customer journey that is faster, simpler, and more seamless. By digitizing the signing process, the company is streamlining key steps in the onboarding experience and making it easier for customers to move from initial registration to accessing Valu’s flexible payment solutions and purchasing products and services through its partner network.
The adoption of digital signatures strengthens Valu Jordan’s digital infrastructure and supports the digitization of its operations. By reducing reliance on paperwork and manual processes, the initiative enhances operational efficiency and gives clients and partners a more flexible and seamless experience.
The partnership also supports the broader development of digital financial services in Jordan as consumers increasingly rely on digital channels. By integrating secure digital solutions into financial processes, Valu Jordan is contributing to a more connected and efficient digital financial ecosystem, in line with the objectives of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (2023–2028) and Jordan’s broader digital transformation agenda.
Commenting on the partnership, Mohammad Al Yousef, CEO of Valu Jordan, said, “We believe the future of financial services lies in using technology to make financial solutions more flexible and accessible. Our customers are at the center of how we develop our services, and we continue to strengthen our digital ecosystem through partnerships that bring tangible value to their experience. Integrating e-signatures into our onboarding journey is an important step toward making our services simpler, faster, and more convenient.”
Adding to that, Sami Rasekh, CEO of Tawqi3i, said, “Our partnership with Valu demonstrates how fintech and digital trust solutions can come together to advance financial services. By integrating secure digital signatures into the customer journey, we are helping create a more seamless and efficient experience that saves time and simplifies transactions. We are proud to support Valu’s digital evolution and contribute to the development of a more connected digital financial ecosystem in Jordan.”
Since entering the Jordanian market, Valu Jordan has continued to expand its services and partner network while strengthening its digital capabilities through collaboration with stakeholders across the financial, commercial, and technology sectors. These efforts support its position as a provider of flexible payment solutions and enable the company to respond to the evolving needs of consumers and partners in Jordan, as it works toward creating a more flexible and integrated financial experience.
-End-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment