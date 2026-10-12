SPR City, Chennai, To Attempt World Record For The World's Tallest Golu At 47.8 Feet

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) SPR City, Perambur, unveiled its spectacular 47.8-foot-tall Golu as part of SPR City Navaratri Utsavam 2026, marking the beginning of a ten-day celebration of tradition, devotion and culture. Featuring over 4,500 dolls, the installation is the centrepiece of the festivities, welcoming visitors from across Chennai until October 20.

Navaratri Utsavam – Witness the World's Tallest Golu!

The installation marks a world record attempt for the height of a Golu installation, in association with the World Book of Records, London, UK. The attempt is based on height alone. A 36.4-foot Golu created in Chennai in 2012 was previously documented by the India Book of Records. Any new record recognition remains subject to official verification.

The choice of 47.8 feet draws inspiration from SPR City's 47-floor residential tower, recognised as Chennai's tallest residential tower. By connecting this architectural landmark with one of Tamil Nadu's most cherished festive traditions, SPR City has taken the celebration of Golu to a new height.

The display of over 4,500 Golu dolls celebrates the diversity of Indian culture through traditional figurines, stories and representations of humanity. The ten-day Utsavam features daily poojas, cultural programmes, music and family-oriented activities, bringing people together to celebrate the spirit of Navaratri.

The inauguration was attended by Mr. Hitesh Kawad, Managing Director, SPR Group; Mr. Navin Ranka, Director, SPR India; Mr. Prakash Mohanasundaram, Vice President – Revenue; and Mr. Balakumar Chandrasekaran, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hitesh Kawad, Managing Director, SPR Group, said,“Navaratri celebrates motherhood, tradition, devotion and togetherness. The 4,500-plus Golu dolls represent different facets of humanity and the richness of Indian culture. Inspired by our 47-floor Tower H at SPR City, the 47.8-foot Golu is our attempt to take tradition and prosperity to new heights. We look forward to welcoming people from across Chennai to celebrate this unique expression of our cultural heritage.”

Mr. Navin Ranka, Director, SPR India, said,“In Namma Chennai, every citizen is an HNI – a Highly Noble Individual. Tall towers are often associated with luxury and wealth, but our Golu celebrates a different kind of wealth: human values. For us, HNI stands for Harmony, Nobility and Inner Peace. Through this initiative, we are celebrating the richness of our traditions and the values that bring our community together.”

About SPR City

SPR City is a 63-acre integrated township by SPR India in Perambur, Chennai, home to over 1,000 families. It features Chennai's tallest residential tower at 47 floors. The project brings together residential, commercial and educational facilities, including Market of India, District 12 office spaces and The Shri Ram Universal School, alongside upcoming shopping, entertainment and healthcare infrastructure.

Strategically located, SPR City is approximately 500 metres from Perambur Bus Terminus, 1 km from Perambur Railway Station and 800 metres from the proposed Perambur Metro station. It also offers convenient access to Chennai Central Railway Station, the High Court and the Secretariat. Its integrated commercial spaces cater to businesses, traders and investors.

About Market of India

Market of India – Envisioning a New Era of Organized Trade and Commerce. Market of India (MOI), a flagship commercial development within SPR City, is envisioned as a landmark destination for organized retail trade, bringing together diverse business communities within a modern, integrated commercial ecosystem.

Conceptualized to redefine the traditional trading landscape, Market of India aims to provide a structured and professionally planned environment for traders, retailers, entrepreneurs and businesses, while strengthening commercial connectivity across Chennai, Tamil Nadu and beyond. As outlined in the project's published master plan, Market of India envisages over 5,000 shops, with approximately 54 lakh sq. ft. of planned built-up area. The development is designed to incorporate essential commercial infrastructure, including a central plaza over 1.5 Acre indoor air-conditioned atmosphere brings strong experiences to the mall. With its emphasis on scale, accessibility, infrastructure and business integration, Market of India aspires to establish a new benchmark for organized trade infrastructure and position Chennai as a prominent hub for regional and national retailers.

About SPR India

SPR India is a Chennai-based real estate developer with a history dating back to 1972. Over more than five decades, the company has worked across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. Its projects include SPR City, Osian Heights and Osian Chlorophyll.

SPR India's flagship SPR City development reflects its integrated township approach, bringing residential living, commercial activity, education and planned public amenities within one large development in North Chennai.