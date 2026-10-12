Saudi Airports Face Disruptions as Attacks Raise Security Concerns
(MENAFN) A series of attacks targeting airports across Saudi Arabia over the past week has disrupted air travel, heightened security concerns and prompted precautionary measures, including a shift to online learning at schools in Riyadh. Authorities have also reported new strikes aimed at airports in the capital and the eastern city of Dammam.
Between Oct. 5 and 11, five airports across the Kingdom were targeted in ten attacks, resulting in 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries, according to figures compiled from official statements.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh experienced the highest number of reported attacks, with five incidents recorded during the period. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted twice, while three additional attacks struck airports in Abha, Jazan and Najran.
The incidents have placed Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure under increased pressure, disrupting travel operations and raising concerns about the safety of passengers, airport personnel and surrounding communities.
The reported attacks have also prompted broader precautionary measures. Schools in Riyadh moved to online instruction amid the security situation, while foreign governments issued warnings to their citizens as concerns grew over further incidents.
The latest developments highlight the challenges facing Saudi authorities as they respond to repeated threats against key transport facilities. Airports serve as essential gateways for international travel, business activity and the movement of people, making security disruptions particularly significant for the Kingdom.
Between Oct. 5 and 11, five airports across the Kingdom were targeted in ten attacks, resulting in 20 deaths and hundreds of injuries, according to figures compiled from official statements.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh experienced the highest number of reported attacks, with five incidents recorded during the period. King Fahd International Airport in Dammam was targeted twice, while three additional attacks struck airports in Abha, Jazan and Najran.
The incidents have placed Saudi Arabia’s aviation infrastructure under increased pressure, disrupting travel operations and raising concerns about the safety of passengers, airport personnel and surrounding communities.
The reported attacks have also prompted broader precautionary measures. Schools in Riyadh moved to online instruction amid the security situation, while foreign governments issued warnings to their citizens as concerns grew over further incidents.
The latest developments highlight the challenges facing Saudi authorities as they respond to repeated threats against key transport facilities. Airports serve as essential gateways for international travel, business activity and the movement of people, making security disruptions particularly significant for the Kingdom.
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