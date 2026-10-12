ESOFT Takes World-Class AI Education From Colombo To The Village

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) ESOFT Metro Campus has announced plans to offer artificial-intelligence and data qualifications through its study-centre network across Sri Lanka.

The education provider launched the initiative at an event held at Waters Edge on 28 September. It says the planned pathway will allow students to begin AI-related studies from about age 14 and progress through higher-level qualifications.

ESOFT describes the courses as UK-regulated qualifications offered through The AI Board, with possible progression and top-up arrangements involving Kingston University. The AI Board describes itself as an Ofqual-regulated awarding body specialising in artificial-intelligence and data qualifications, but individual programmes must still be checked against the regulator's register and their approved delivery arrangements. Ofqual-Regulated AI Qualification

The campus says programmes will be distributed through about 40 study centres, extending access beyond Colombo. It also announced a free Level 3 programme for educators, although eligibility, enrolment limits, delivery mode and associated costs were not supplied.

Prospective students should receive the exact regulated qualification title and number, entry requirements, assessment method, total fees, duration and progression conditions before enrolling. A regulated awarding body does not automatically mean every advertised course, centre or university progression route has separate approval.

The release includes broad claims about employment prospects and the importance of AI skills. These should be treated as promotional unless supported by labour-market evidence and independently verified graduate outcomes.

For students under 18, safeguarding, parental consent, data protection and responsible use of AI systems require clear policies.

ESOFT should also clarify which centres are approved to deliver each qualification and whether every proposed intake is already open for registration.