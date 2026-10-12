Sri Lanka Promotes Export And Investment Opportunities At Sri Lanka Expo 2027 Promotional Event In Rome

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Embassy in Rome has held a promotional programme for Sri Lanka Expo 2027, presenting export and investment opportunities to Italian businesses and trade representatives.

The event introduced the exhibition as a platform for Sri Lankan exporters, overseas buyers and prospective investors. Sri Lanka Expo 2027 is scheduled for Colombo from 14 to 17 January, according to the organisers.

Presentations covered commercial sectors promoted by Sri Lanka and opportunities for companies interested in sourcing goods, forming partnerships or examining investments. The embassy also used the meeting to encourage Italian participation in the Colombo event.

The supplied account names diplomatic, business and community participants but does not provide attendance numbers, confirmed exhibitors, investment pledges or commercial agreements arising from the session.

It also does not specify the Colombo venue, registration deadline, exhibitor charges, buyer programme or the government body with final responsibility for SLEXPO. Prospective participants should verify these details through an official registration channel before committing funds.

Statements about Sri Lanka's competitiveness and investment potential represent the organisers' promotional position. Relevant reporting would benefit from current bilateral trade data, sector-specific market information and details of regulatory or investment incentives.

The Rome programme forms part of an overseas campaign promoting the 2027 event to foreign companies and diaspora-linked business networks. It may help organisers identify prospective delegations, but participation should not be treated as confirmed unless individual companies or industry groups make separate commitments.

The embassy should be asked for the presentation material, list of participating organisations and any follow-up mechanism established for interested Italian companies.