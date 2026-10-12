Cenmetrix And NOLIMIT Drive Sri Lanka's RFID Shift In Retail

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan fashion retailer NOLIMIT has introduced a radio-frequency identification self-checkout system at its flagship store at One Galle Face in Colombo.

The installation was developed with technology company Cenmetrix and allows several tagged products to be read together at a checkout point. Unlike conventional barcode scanning, the system uses RFID tags to identify compatible items without scanning each barcode separately.

NOLIMIT says the change is intended to reduce checkout times and give customers an additional payment option. Conventional staffed checkouts remain relevant for customers needing assistance, returns or transactions involving products that are not correctly tagged.

Cenmetrix says the same technology can support inventory management by improving the speed with which tagged merchandise is counted and tracked inside a store. The companies have not supplied independently tested figures for checkout time, accuracy, adoption or stock-management improvements at the One Galle Face location.

Cenmetrix director Chittananda Kulatilake described the project as part of a wider change in Sri Lankan retail technology. NOLIMIT senior manager for information technology Mohamed Haseel said the retailer expected the system to make transactions more convenient.

The announcement does not describe the payment-security controls, procedures for removing or deactivating tags, accessibility arrangements, staffing impact or safeguards against customers being charged for an incorrectly detected item.

It also does not establish that this is Sri Lanka's first retail use of RFID or self-checkout technology. Any claim of national leadership should therefore be omitted unless supported by independent market evidence.

Customers using the system should be shown an itemised transaction and given a clear way to correct errors before payment is completed.