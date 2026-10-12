'Teardrop Nation' Brings Sri Lanka's Post-Independence History To The Screen

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A four-part documentary series examining Sri Lanka's post-independence political and conflict history was launched at Scope Cinemas Multiplex at Colombo City Centre on 8 October.

Titled“Teardrop Nation”, the series was developed over six years by Project 72 under project director Sarah Kabir. Deputy Minister Bimal Rathnayake attended the launch as chief guest, according to the organisers.

The production combines historical accounts, expert perspectives and personal experiences to explore the political and social developments that shaped the country after independence. Its creators say the series is intended for a broad audience, with a particular focus on helping younger viewers engage with recent national history.

The first episode,“Foundations of Conflict”, covers developments from the 1930s to the 1970s.“The Trigger” examines the 1970s and 1980s, followed by“Battle for Peace”, covering the 1980s through the late 1990s. The final episode,“War in Paradise”, considers the period from the 1990s until 2009.

Project 72 says the series considers how ethnicity, religion, class and caste influenced political conflict. It also presents the production as an educational resource intended to contribute to dialogue and reduce the risk of violence recurring.

Kabir said the documentary grew from her work in reconciliation and from an effort to make complex historical material accessible to younger Sri Lankans.

The organisers have not supplied details about a general theatrical release, television screening, streaming availability or the historians and source collections used. Those details will be important for viewers and for assessing the documentary's treatment of disputed events.