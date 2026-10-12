New VA Education Rates Took Effect October 1 - Some Dependents Can Receive Up To $1,621 A Month

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Families of disabled or deceased veterans may have more money available for college and career training this fall. New federal education benefit rates took effect October 1, 2026, increasing the maximum monthly payment for certain eligible spouses and children to $1,621. For households struggling with tuition, books, transportation, and everyday expenses, that assistance could make a meaningful difference.

The increase applies to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Survivors' and Dependents' Educational Assistance program, commonly called Chapter 35 or DEA. According to the VA's updated payment schedule, the new rates remain effective through September 30, 2027. However, not every military dependent qualifies, and the amount received depends on enrollment status and the type of education or training.

Understanding the new VA education benefits for dependents can help eligible families avoid overlooking financial assistance they've earned through military service.

Full-Time Students Can Now Receive $1,621 Monthly

The biggest change involves eligible dependents attending college, university, or approved vocational programs full-time. Under the VA's 2026-2027 Chapter 35 rates, qualifying full-time students can receive $1,621 for each full month of enrollment. That's an increase from the previous $1,574 monthly rate, giving students an additional $47 for a full month. Over nine full months of enrollment, the new rate would provide $14,589, compared with $14,166 under the previous schedule. Actual payments may be lower when classes begin or end partway through a month because the VA prorates benefits according to enrollment dates.

Part-Time Students Can Qualify for Smaller Payments

Students don't necessarily have to attend school full time to receive VA education benefits for dependents. The VA's current rate schedule provides $1,281 monthly for three-quarter-time enrollment and $939 for half-time enrollment. Students attending less than half time may qualify for payments up to $939 monthly, depending on their course load and tuition expenses. Those enrolled at one-quarter time or less can receive up to $405.25 monthly, but payments at these lower enrollment levels cannot exceed eligible tuition and fees. This distinction matters for students balancing school with employment or family responsibilities because enrolling in fewer courses can significantly change their expected benefit.

Not Every Veteran's Child or Spouse Is Eligible

One important misconception is that every child or spouse of a veteran automatically qualifies for Chapter 35 education assistance. According to the VA's eligibility requirements, the program generally serves qualifying dependents of veterans who are permanently and totally disabled because of service-connected conditions or who died under certain qualifying circumstances. Eligible family members may also include dependents of service members who died in the line of duty or are missing, captured, or detained under specified conditions. A veteran's disability rating alone doesn't automatically establish eligibility unless the applicable Chapter 35 requirements are satisfied. Families should review the veteran's VA determination and request an official eligibility decision rather than assuming military service by itself guarantees payments.

Trade Schools and Apprenticeships May Also Qualify

The new VA education benefits for dependents aren't limited to traditional four-year college degrees. The VA allows qualifying beneficiaries to use Chapter 35 assistance for approved vocational education, apprenticeships, and on-the-job training. For apprenticeships and on-the-job training, the October 2026 rates begin at $1,029 monthly during the first six months and generally decrease as training progresses. The schedule provides $774 during months seven through twelve, $508 during months thirteen through eighteen, and $259 during later qualifying training months. Apprentices generally must complete at least 120 hours of training in a month to receive the full applicable payment, making attendance records particularly important.

Payments Go Directly to the Eligible Student

Unlike some education programs that send tuition payments directly to colleges, Chapter 35 generally pays benefits to the eligible student. The VA explains that recipients can use these payments to help cover school expenses and costs associated with their education or training. That flexibility can be valuable for students who need assistance with transportation, textbooks, housing, or other necessities while attending classes. However, the $1,621 figure represents a maximum monthly benefit for qualifying full-time enrollment, not an automatic payment covering every educational expense. Families should build a realistic school budget that accounts for tuition, financial aid, living costs, and the possibility of reduced payments during partial enrollment months.

Students Must Verify Their Enrollment Every Month

Receiving approval for Chapter 35 doesn't mean students can ignore administrative requirements once classes begin. As of January 2026, the VA requires Chapter 35 beneficiaries to verify their enrollment monthly to continue receiving education payments. Students can complete verification through available methods, including online services, text messages, email, or Ask VA. The verification process confirms details such as credit hours, clock hours, and enrollment dates, helping the agency determine the correct payment. Missing a required verification can delay benefits, so students should keep their contact information updated and respond promptly to enrollment requests.

Applying Requires a Specific VA Education Form

Families interested in VA education benefits for dependents should begin by checking eligibility rather than assuming the benefit will start automatically. The VA directs eligible applicants to Form 22-5490, which is used to apply for Chapter 35 education assistance or the Fry Scholarship. Applications can be submitted online, and eligible applicants may also use the available paper application process. After choosing a school, students should contact its VA certifying official to ensure their enrollment information is submitted correctly. Before selecting between potentially available education programs, families should ask the VA how their choices could affect other benefits or future eligibility.

Don't Overlook Education Assistance Your Family May Qualify For

The October 1 rate increase means qualifying full-time Chapter 35 students can now receive $1,621 monthly, potentially providing thousands of dollars during an academic year. However, the amount depends on enrollment status, program approval, eligibility, and whether the student attends for a full month. The VA's official Chapter 35 information also explains that benefit eligibility periods vary, with many newer eligible children facing different time limits than those who qualified under older rules. Families should review their eligibility, confirm their school's approval, and complete monthly enrollment verification before counting on payments in their budget.

Has your family used VA education benefits for dependents, or were you unaware that some spouses and children could qualify for monthly education assistance? Share your experiences in the comments.