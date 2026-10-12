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Azerbaijan Has Always Mobilized All Its Efforts For Closer Unity Of The Turkic World - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-12 04:01:30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan has always mobilized all its efforts, particularly during its chairmanship of the OTS, to strengthen the organization institutionally, enhance its international standing, and foster closer unity within the Turkic world, our common family, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a message to the participants of the 2nd Meeting of the Heads of Intellectual Property Institutions of the Organization of Turkic States member states.

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Trend News Agency

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