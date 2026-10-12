Rapid Development Of Artificial Intelligence Determines New Tasks For Intellectual Property Systems - President Ilham Aliyev

The head of state emphasized that in this process, it is particularly important to make effective use of the opportunities offered by technological progress while ensuring reliable protection for the rights of authors and inventors, promoting innovation, and maintaining an appropriate balance with the interests of society.

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